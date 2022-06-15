Precision artillery work: National Guard of Ukraine destroy Russian electronic warfare complex

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 17:52

Ukrainian artillery guards have destroyed an electronic warfare complex belonging to the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

Source: the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: [We] Detected an electronic warfare complex and adjusted the fire on it with the help of a drone.

In that way the defenders deprived the Russian occupiers of the opportunity to intercept the Defence Forces of Ukraine and to silence the signal of Ukrainian radio stations.

Quote from National Guard of Ukraine: "This precision damage inflicted on the Russian electronic warfare complex by our fighters is a no less painful blow to the enemy than the loss of manpower or equipment. The occupiers use the electronic warfare complex as a powerful asymmetric tool of war, which allows them to level the technical advantages of the enemy (without effective communication, no modern army can fight).

Every year the Russian Federation spends half a billion dollars on such systems; each of their brigades has an electronic warfare complex. Instead, the Ukrainian military is knocking this electronic sword out of the hands of the despotic barbarians who are terrorising the world in the 21st century."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia aims to boot former Soviet nations from NATO by relinquishing sovereign recognition: lawmaker

    Russian lawmakers are attempting to establish a legal groundwork to boot former Soviet Union nations from NATO by repealing their sovereign status.

  • Execution-Happy Russia Snatches American Fighters in Ukraine

    ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKOForeign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting.Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We were out on a mission and the whole thing went absolutely crazy, with bad intel. We were told the town was clear when it turned out the Russians were already as

  • Russia expresses 'serious concern' to Israeli ambassador over Syria air strikes

    Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched a military campaign in 2015 that helped to turn the tide in a civil war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad. Syria halted flights to and from the airport until further notice following the Israeli strikes.

  • Patrushev says Russia wants to reach agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 17:58 Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that the Russian leadership is interested in reaching political and diplomatic agreements with Ukraine as soon as possible.

  • Ukrainian aircraft destroy Russian company-tactical group

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:41 Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian assault and bomber jets have destroyed a Russian company-tactical group, and have inflicted losses on Russian military equipment and personnel.

  • Spider-Man defeated in tragic Disneyland accident

    Spider-Man has been defeated. Having battled evil for decades, the well-known superhero was struck down—not by any of his many powerful enemies—but while performing a simple stunt meant to entertain those who had come to see him at Disneyland California on the Avengers Campus late last week.

  • Ukrainian army successfully repels enemy attempts to storm Severodonetsk

    The Ukrainian military has successfully repelled enemy attempts to storm the town of Severodonetsk and the village of Toshkivka, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 15.

  • Oligarch Roman Abramovich transferred the ownership of his $400 million luxury jets to his children the same month Russia invaded Ukraine, FBI alleges

    Oligarch Roman Abramovich restructured the ownership of his assets the same month Russia invaded Ukraine, according to an FBI agent's sworn affidavit.

  • China says its giant 'Sky Eye' telescope may have picked up signals from alien civilizations

    Chinese researchers found signals that could be from "extraterrestrial civilizations," according to China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

  • Florida Rescue Caring for Neglected Dog Thrown onto Its Property: 'Never Saw Anything Like it'

    Parker the Shih Tzu was found covered in two pounds of filth and hair next to Tri-County Humane's dumpster in Boca Raton, Florida

  • 'I support Putin': Mom mourns son killed in Ukraine

    STORY: Crimean Olga Drozhevkina's son was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine, five weeks after the conflict started. But despite her grief, she still has faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin - and conviction that the West is stoking the ongoing conflict.At a ceremony in the 28 year-old's memory, a plaque was unveiled on the wall of his house in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. "He took part in the parade on Red Square, took part in the parade in Simferopol and in Kerch. They always valued him. He really loved the army, and I fully support the army and the Russian president. And no matter what, they won't break us."Drozhevkina's stance highlights how many Russians perceive the war. And the support which Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, continues to garner.Western powers have criticized Moscow's invasion as an attempt to claim Ukrainian territory, and prevent it turning towards the West. But at home, Putin's approval ratings soared after he ordered troops into Ukraine, according to Russian state pollsters.His latest approval-rating stands at 80.8%, according to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center. Despite those numbers, anti-war protests were still held across Russia. In March, an independent protest-monitoring group said more than 4,300 people were detained in demonstrations against Putin.Drozhevkina casts Russia's soldiers as protectors fighting for peace, and believes Russians and Ukrainians to be one people - a view shared by Putin."The solution? They need to lay down their arms, the Americans. And Ukraine should not fall for the provocations.""It's not anger. I don't know how to say it. I feel sorry for the Ukrainians. We shouldn't have allowed the thought into our heads that we were enemies. We're the same people. So, I just feel sorry for them."Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine a '"special military operation" needed to rid the country of dangerous nationalists and degrade Ukraine's military capabilities.

  • Germany’s Badass New Tank Could Outmatch Every Other Tank in the World

    The KF51 is named “Panther.” Sound familiar?

  • Russian losses to date: another 250 military personnel killed; 6 tanks and 25 armoured vehicles destroyed on 14 June

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 08:48 On 14 June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 250 Russian troops and destroyed six Russian tanks, 25 armoured combat vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), one helicopter, and three drones.

  • US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine

    The U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies provide longer-range weapons they say can make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian invaders. President Joe Biden and his top national security leaders said Wednesday the U.S. is moving as fast as possible to get critical weapons to the fight, even as Ukrainian officials protest that they need more, faster, in order to survive. The latest package, the U.S. said, includes anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

  • Hundreds of gallons of fuel stolen from Midlands gas station leads to arrest, cops say

    The 20-year-old had an ingenious mechanism for stealing fuel and credit card information, according to the sheriff.

  • Russia's growing Ukraine occupation partisan resistance problem

    Vive la résistance!

  • South: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 60 units of aggressors equipment and kill 70 invaders

    Olha Hlushchenko - Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 01:21 Ukrainian military personnel have killed 70 invaders and eliminated 60 units of aggressors' military equipment on the southern borders of the defence over the past 24 hours.

  • Turkey Says Position on NATO Won’t Change in Blow to June Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey is maintaining its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO unless they address its security concerns, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, leaving little hope that enlargement of the bloc could get underway by a summit this month. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Opti

  • Russian Troops Sabotage Their Own Missile System to Sell as Scrap Metal, Says Ukrainian Intel

    ReutersUkrainian authorities say they have uncovered an alleged new scheme from fed-up Russian troops angling to get out of the war: They’re apparently now sabotaging their own weapons and trying to sell the parts as scrap metal.That’s according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, which on Tuesday named and shamed the Russian forces they say failed spectacularly in a recent attempt to sell off parts of Russian missile systems in the Donetsk region.“In order to avo

  • One Surprising Theory Why the Philippines Has Very Few Mass Shootings—Despite Easy Access to Lots of Guns

    Political and criminal homicides are common in the Philippines, indiscriminate shootings aren't