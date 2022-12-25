Precision Drilling's (TSE:PD) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock rises 5.1% this past week

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Precision Drilling Corporation (TSE:PD) share price has flown 183% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 60% gain in the last three months.

Since the stock has added CA$69m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Precision Drilling isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Precision Drilling actually saw its revenue drop by 11% per year over three years. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 41% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Precision Drilling is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Precision Drilling in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Precision Drilling has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 135% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Precision Drilling in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like Precision Drilling better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

