Precision Guided Munition Stockpiles Could Decide Israel's Next Conflict

Congress extended for two years the Defense Department’s authority to stockpile weapons in Israel at the end of 2019. The decision was applauded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. This enables the Special Defense Acquisition Fund to “transfer precision guided munitions and related defense articles and services to reserve stocks for Israel.” In light of the recent Israel-Iran tensions and U.S. airstrikes on an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, Israel’s need for these stockpiles may be more timely if a conflict emerges.

The Special Defense Acquisition Fund (SDAF) was set up as a Department of Defense controlled “revolving fund” to acquire defense articles in anticipation of their sale to foreign allies and partners. It has $2.5 billion in the fund. Between 2018 and 2020, the fund is supposed to use at least twenty percent of its funds to procure precision guided munitions that may be required by partner and allied forces “to enhance the effectiveness of current or future contributions to such forces to overseas contingency operations.” When the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations looked at the 2020 budget it included language for the SDAF. “The committee supports the use of this fund to transfer precision guided munitions and related defense articles and services to reserve stocks for Israel and the transfer of such stocks as necessary for Israel’s legitimate self-defense.”

