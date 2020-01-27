Precision For Medicine Taps Mairead Kehoe As Executive Vice President, Clinical Solutions

Veteran Strategist And Leader To Guide The Continued Expansion And Growth Of Precision's Industry-Leading Global Clinical Trials Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, the first comprehensive, fully-integrated biomarker-driven clinical research services organization, today announced that veteran healthcare leader Mairead Kehoe has been named its new Executive Vice President, responsible for overseeing its global clinical solutions delivery.

In adding Ms. Kehoe's expertise and leadership, Precision builds upon its novel, biomarker-driven approach— integrating translational sciences and clinical trials— and strengthens its industry-leading position as experts in early development and late-phase trials for innovative life changing therapies. Precision's growing global footprint now includes 34 offices worldwide with nearly 2000 employees, and is managing trials in over 35 countries.

Ms. Kehoe joins Precision with 25+ years of industry experience from biotech, CRO and the biopharma clinical research industry, spanning all aspects of global clinical development. Her experience includes management and leadership positions focused on the strategic planning and quality conduct of global clinical programs encompassing end-to-end drug development operations, from early development through to product approval – seeing first-hand the positive impact of quality and thoughtful clinical development.

Most recently, Ms. Kehoe held the position of Corporate Vice President of Global Clinical Quality Assurance (GCP) & Data Sharing/Disclosure at Celgene Corp. where she was responsible for the global leadership of the GCP programs for Early Development, R&D and Medial Affairs. Prior to this, Mairead held the position of Vice President, Global Clinical Operations and was responsible for the strategic planning, oversight and leadership of the global Clinical Operations functions at Celgene. Prior to joining Celgene, Ms. Kehoe was the Executive Director, Global Clinical Operations for i3/Ingenix and was responsible for the strategic and operational leadership across core therapeutic areas.

Guiding the delivery of Precision's global clinical solutions, Ms. Kehoe will continue to evolve Precision's integrated team approach, utilizing clinical science, exceptional data integrity and quality operations to facilitate timely and targeted endpoint-driven decision making-- providing clients with a unique, end-to-end operating platform.

Discussing Ms. Kehoe's unique experience and qualifications, Pat Devitt, President, Precision for Medicine, Clinical Solutions adds, "We are extremely fortunate to be adding a veteran leader such as Mairead to drive the growth and expansion of our global clinical solutions offering— expertly guiding us in our growth strategy as well as in the proactive planning and quality execution of programs and cross-organizational processes."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the opportunity, Ms. Kehoe explains, "I am very excited to be part of the Precision for Medicine Team. It is rewarding to work alongside such a group of highly experienced and passionate professionals focused on quality drug development, with the common goal of bringing forward meaningful treatment options for patients and their families dealing with challenging diseases."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine, part of Precision Medicine Group, is the first comprehensive, fully integrated CRO devoted to oncology and rare disease innovation. With over 1900 experts in 34 offices worldwide, Precision offers novel clinical trial designs, industry-leading operational and medical experts, and advanced biomarker solutions for pharma and biotech innovators. For more information, please visit: https://www.precisionmedicinegrp.com/pfmord/.

