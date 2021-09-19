Prostate cancer trial could see men cured within a week

Sarah Knapton
·3 min read
Prostate cancer cells - Science Photo Library RF/Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library RF
Prostate cancer cells - Science Photo Library RF/Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library RF

Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.

A trial will begin this week at the London Royal Marsden Hospital to find out whether it is safe to radically speed up treatment.

Currently, men who develop prostate cancer are usually treated in 20 sessions over a month.

But scientists want to cut the therapy to just two high-dose treatments, which could be carried out over the space of one or two weeks.

The trial is the first in the world to compare the long-term outcomes for people using this kind of concentrated therapy, compared to the standard treatment.

Good odds if disease caught early

Around 48,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and if caught early enough there is an 80 per cent chance of survival with radiotherapy.

Dr Alison Tree, a consultant clinical oncologist at the Royal Marsden and the Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR), told The Sunday Times, that in future, men may be able to "come in, get cured, get on with their normal lives and forget about their cancer completely".

Last month, the same team published the results of a trial showing that the number of sessions can be safely cut to five, with only minimal side effects.

The PACE-B trial found that, two years after treatment, nearly 90 per cent of all patients on the trial experienced only minor side effects, while 99 per cent were free of severe side effects, suggesting that shortened treatment can be given without the risk of long-term damage from toxicity.

Chief Investigator Dr Nicholas van As, medical director and consultant clinical oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “At The Royal Marsden and the Institute of Cancer Research, we are focused on developing smarter, better and kinder treatments for patients across the UK and internationally.

“Patients could be spared numerous visits to hospital, allowing them to get back to their lives sooner.”

Specialists have been able to cut the number of sessions because radiotherapy has become more precise in recent years, meaning there is less risk of healthy tissue being damaged, so higher doses can be given.

Scientists also think that giving higher doses in one go may actually be more effective at fighting cancer. Experts have found that blitizing tumours with large doses may be better at quickly stopping the disease than using several lower doses.

Dr Tree added: “When I started training 15 years ago we were doing very basic radiotherapy, where you'd treat big, square areas of the body.

“We are so much more precise that we don't hit much of the healthy tissue now.”

However some charities warned that although a shorter course of treatment may be appealing, the more precision equipment was only available in a handful of clinics, meaning men may need to travel long distances.

One in six men will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives and the condition is far more common in older men, particularly those aged between 75 and 79.

It is also more likely in people who are overweight and those with a family history of the condition.

Cutting the number of treatments needed will also help the NHS save money and free up appointments. There is currently a huge backlog for treatments that were not carried out during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Rock urges fans to get vaccinated as he reveals COVID-19 diagnosis: 'Trust me you don't want this'

    The 56-year-old comic shared the health update on Twitter.

  • Adele Makes It Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend Rich Paul

    You know it's real when...

  • Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine Empire

    Inspiration for a mob of angry white men? Richard T. Nowitz/Getty ImagesFrom Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been anoth

  • Brain Tumor Symptoms Everyone Should Know

    File away for next time you’re freaked out.

  • Amy Schumer has uterus and appendix removed due to her endometriosis

    The actress has previously opened up about her battle with the condition.

  • Joe Biden Is a Kinder, Gentler Destroyer of American Norms

    GettyJoe Biden’s norm-busting presidency suggests the depressing conclusion that every future executive is destined to overreach.Consider the trend over the last 12 years. Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, told DREAMers he couldn’t just “waive away the law Congress put in place,” because he was, “not a king,” and then he proceeded to do just that. He said of Congress, “Where they won’t act, I will,” and warned that he had a pen and a phone. This led to Donald Trump, who (among other things) persua

  • Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Sunday after Beijing said it would suspend sugar apple and wax apple imports from the island on pest concerns, in the latest spat between the two over fruit. Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty. China's customs administration said it had repeatedly detected pests called "Planococcus minor" in sugar apples, also known as sweetsops or custard apples, and wax apples from Taiwan.

  • Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend

    Police searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming. More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area of the Gulf Coast. “His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week," North Port Police tweeted Saturday.

  • We're watching the implosion of the Supreme Court in real time

    The Supreme Court is having a credibility crisis as fewer and fewer Americans believe that it is a nonpartisan, unbiased institution.

  • Florida GOP Bookkeeper Who Railed Against 'Faucism' Dies Of COVID-19

    Now the Hillsborough County GOP is bracing to miss its federal filing deadline.

  • 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman declines medical treatment after Uptown attack, Chicago police make arrest

    Chicago’s 46th Ward Alderman was attacked Saturday night and suffered minor injuries, according to Chicago police. A spokesman for the agency said an arrest was made in connection with the battery, which happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue, on the border of the Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods. Although police did not identify him by name, only title, the ...

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger's Body Double Shared How He Built His 'Terminator' Physique

    "I started training harder than I've ever trained in my life."

  • The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

    Jamie Azar left a rehab hospital in Tennessee this week with the help of a walker after spending the entire month of August in the ICU and on a ventilator. She had received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-July but tested positive for the coronavirus within 11 days and nearly died. Now Azar, who earns about $36,000 a year as the director of a preschool at a Baptist church in Georgia, is facing thousands of dollars in medical expenses that she can't afford.Subscribe to The Post Most

  • How inhaling ozone harms your health

    Ozone is one of the least controlled pollutants in the United States. Short- and long-term exposure can pose serious health threats.

  • 'I cried': Russo's in Watertown closes after more than 100 years in business

    The community staple celebrated its final day of operation as the owner heads into retirement after more than 70 years in the family business.

  • Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir 'killed them all'

    Robert Durst’s long, bizarre and deadly run from the law ended when a Los Angeles County jury convicted him in the murder of his best friend more than 20 years ago. The 78-year-old New York real estate heir, who was long suspected but never charged in the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982 and acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas, was found guilty Friday of the first-degree murder of Susan Berman. “Bob Durst has been around a lot of years, and he’s been able to commit a lot of horrific crimes,” Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said outside the Inglewood Courthouse.

  • The FDA panel decision on vaccine boosters shows the process worked: Fauci

    After the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel rejected a plan on Friday to offer Pfizer booster shots for all Americans, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the White House's earlier plan to begin rolling out the shots this month. "The plan was that we have to be ready to do this as soon as the decision is made and when you have a plan, you put a date on it, and you say we want to be able to get ready to roll out on the week of September the 20th," Fauci said Sunday. "So giving that date I don't think was confusing, we needed a date to be able to say, let's get ready to roll this out, pending the decision of the deliberation by the FDA and ultimately the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

  • Simi Valley High School veterans honored with memorial

    A special ceremony honored ten Simi Valley High School graduates who served in Vietnam and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

  • I go to Disney World every month. Here are 16 things I always do, see, and eat at the parks.

    From riding Pirates of the Caribbean and Living With the Land to exploring Epcot and Galaxy's Edge, here's what I like to do at Disney every month.

  • Lower Blood Sugar Quickly (and Safely!) With These 4 Doctor-Approved Tips

    Use these endocrinologist-approved strategies to recover from a blood sugar spike.