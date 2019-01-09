Is Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited’s (HKG:1651) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited’s (HKG:1651) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Precision Tsugami (China) has a P/E ratio of 7.41, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13%.

See our latest analysis for Precision Tsugami (China)

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Precision Tsugami (China):

P/E of 7.41 = CN¥6.12 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.83 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Precision Tsugami (China) increased earnings per share by a whopping 46% last year.

How Does Precision Tsugami (China)’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Precision Tsugami (China) has a lower P/E than the average (9.3) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

SEHK:1651 PE PEG Gauge January 9th 19 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Precision Tsugami (China) shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Precision Tsugami (China)’s P/E?

Since Precision Tsugami (China) holds net cash of CN¥228m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Precision Tsugami (China)’s P/E Ratio

Precision Tsugami (China)’s P/E is 7.4 which is below average (10.2) in the HK market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research.