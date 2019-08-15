Precision Wires India Ltd. (NSE:PRECWIRE): Did It Outperform The Industry?

Examining Precision Wires India Ltd.'s (NSE:PRECWIRE) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess PRECWIRE's latest performance announced on 30 June 2019 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Did PRECWIRE's recent performance beat its trend and industry?

PRECWIRE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹381m has declined by -1.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 30%, indicating the rate at which PRECWIRE is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Precision Wires India has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.6% exceeds the IN Electrical industry of 7.1%, indicating Precision Wires India has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Precision Wires India’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 19% to 27%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 26% to 8.9% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Precision Wires India's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research Precision Wires India to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



