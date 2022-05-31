Precursor Ventures’ first hire just spun out to start her own venture firm

Natasha Mascarenhas
·5 min read

Sydney Thomas, who was the first hire at Precursor Ventures, a seed and early-stage focused fund that backs first-time founders, is starting her own venture firm. The investor is going from principal at the firm she joined 6 years ago to the solo-partner behind a new, unnamed firm. The job move may feel like a leap in this environment — as institutionally backed investors warn that emerging fund managers will struggle to raise debut funds given LP freeze-ups — but Thomas doesn't quite agree.

"I think it's crazy to start a fund in any environment," Thomas told TechCrunch. "I haven't paid a lot of attention to a lot of the discussions because I learned recently that early-stage markets have zero correlation to the stock market more generally; and the over-indexing, or over-correction that is happening in the stock market is not actually reasonable for early-stage investors."

Thomas declined to share what type of fund she's raising — if it's a 506(c) or a 506(b) — or what her average check size could look like. Her firm doesn't yet have a website or a name, but she'll spend the next few months heading into builder mode before opening up the inbox for investments.

While her new gig is clearly still very early stage, Thomas will focus on addressing a gap she noticed during her 6 years — and 250 companies' worth of experience — at Precursor. She wants to build a fund that backs founders at the pre-seed stage and then doubles down on them in the seed stage.

"It sounds very normalized, but it actually isn't," she said. "A lot of other firms and multi-stage firms outsource the pre-seed bucket to a Scout program, and so the partners that actually have the funds aren't as intricately involved in a founder's everyday." This reality means that many of the startups that may turn to a multistage firm for their first checks will get lost in the sea as senior partners don't really connect with them for follow-on funding. The investor thinks that founders are looking for a high-conviction, pre-seed partner who is interested in leading the next deal. "And given what I've seen in the landscape...that is novel," she added.

We think founders need a quick Heart to Heart about the market

As for whether Thomas's firm is competitive with her former employer, it's too soon to tell. A lot of the specifics are still being figured out, but, similar to Precursor, she is focusing on first-check funding and early-stage entrepreneurs. The future firm could clearly differ by picking a specific vertical, geography or founder background as an initial focus. For what it's worth, she's been working on a thesis since 2017 about companies that give real people more agency over their lives. (Real People would be a good name for a VC firm, just saying.)

Thomas was hired by Charles Hudson, the founder of Precursor Ventures, in 2016 after graduating from the Haas School of Business at Berkeley. Hudson declined to comment but previously told TechCrunch about Thomas's interest in the operational work of streamlining solo-GP funds, even when the firm was handling less than $5 million in committed capital. Today, Precursor has raised tens of millions in venture financing to back other startups, and Thomas, who started as an intern, is scaling the playbook elsewhere.

"It feels like getting the avengers back together," she said, referring to limited partners that she spoke to when first at Precursor. "I’m calling up the same people that I was working with six years ago and I’ve just been completely floored by the support that I've gotten and the good will."

The investor says she always wanted to start a fund, but it wasn't until 2020 that she saw barriers to entry in venture actually fall in a meaningful way. The “radical shift” in the venture, as Thomas describes in a post, was underscored by big news items — like the first $1 billion Black-owned fund and the largest women-founded firm — as well as a software push from companies such as “Carta, AngelList, Flow, Allocate, Recast, Raise, Bridge, Coolwater, Strut and others.”

Thomas’s move means even more given the lack of diversity in partner ranks across the broader venture ecosystem. Despite progress, roles within venture have grown increasingly, and often intentionally, vague over time. At any given fund, there can be principals, investors, partners, investing principal partners and senior associate investors. Depending on the fund, each person could just go under the guise of “partner” and call it a day. Thomas was set to join the partner track at Precursor — she's been leading deals there for 2 years — but she’s jumping ahead to start a career with her own investment autonomy and decision-making authority. Thomas will transition to a venture partner role at Precursor. She said that the role means she can stick to her recurring meetings with founders but declined to comment if she will be staying on Precursor's payroll or what her financial relationship with the firm will look like.

"Once I started [investing], in very much Virgo energy, I could not stop thinking about it," Thomas said during the interview. "So, I decided to jump into it."

Sequoia is the latest VC firm telling you to take the downturn seriously

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Black Wall Street Expo and Marketplace kicks off in Seattle's Central District

    Black Wall Street Expo and Marketplace kicks off in Seattle's Central District

  • Prankster at NRA event thanks CEO for ‘all your thoughts and all your prayers’

    A comedian crashed the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) convention on Saturday to sarcastically thank its chief executive for “all of your thoughts and all of your prayers” — comments that came days after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead. “Whenever there’s a mass shooting, they all say that Wayne LaPierre isn’t…

  • Marketmind: One investor's rebound is another's bear rally

    With the Dow Jones snapping out of its longest weekly losing streak in nearly a century and scoring its best week since 2020 last Friday, the narrative across stock markets has swiftly moved from meltdown fears to hopes of a rebound. But there are contrasting expectations at play: some strategists believe the S&P 500's 9% bounce back from its May 20 lows could in fact hide a bear rally, or in other words, a money trap before a deeper spiral lower. Still, capital is making its way back to the stock market with $20 billion flowing to equity funds last week, the largest inflow in 10 weeks, according to BofA citing latest EPFR data.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

    All tech stocks are seemingly dropping, making it challenging to determine what innovative companies are worth buying today. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 23% year to date, and many individual stocks are down even more. Shares of the streaming platform giant have flatlined over the past three years.

  • 3 Best REITs to Buy During a Recession

    Recessions are a challenging time for everyone, but they can be especially difficult for investors. Tightened budgets lead to reduced consumer spending and thus a lack of economic activity. Add in the unknown length and severity of the recession and it's understandable why it's a challenging time to invest.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Jim Cramer Was Right About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer was right about, go directly to Jim Cramer Was Right About These 5 Stocks. The stock market has been very volatile in the past few weeks as recession fears […]

  • Could One Warren Buffett Pick Be the Right Place for 90% of Your Retirement Money?

    Warren Buffett provided advice on what he wants done with his own investments. Listening to him could be a recipe for success.

  • Coinbase ‘tremendously overvalued’ as fee feast set to end, warns short-selling legend Jim Chanos

    The Wall Street veteran expects Coinbase’s fees to compress from their current levels as competition from rivals including Binance, Kraken, Gemini, and FTX intensifies.