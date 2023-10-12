Predator attacks sea creature in ‘incredible act of nature’ in CA. See ‘the shredder’

Whale watchers in California recently witnessed “an incredible act of nature.”

A Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour group watched as an approximately 10- to 12-foot shortfin mako shark devoured a sea lion, the tour agency wrote in an Oct. 10 Facebook post.

“When we arrived, the shark had eaten the bottom half of the sea lion and was circling the remaining part of the carcass before making several passes at it and eventually swallowing it,” the post said.

A video shows the predator thrashing its prey as a second sea lion circles before disappearing from the scene.

Shortfin mako sharks are large predators, experts with the tour agency said on Facebook. The species typically eats squid and bony fish, but it occasionally feeds on other sharks, porpoises or sea lions. Their only predators are sharks and orcas.

The sharks have a unique pattern that allows them to blend into their surroundings and remain undetected by prey, according to the experts. Their top or dorsal side is a “metallic indigo blue,” which allows them to blend into the dark ocean floor when viewed from above. Their bottom or ventral side is white, which allows them to blend into the sky when seen from below.

Experts said the sharks have “a highly specialized blood vessel network” that helps them keep their body temperature higher than the water temperature. This allows the predators to maintain their hunting abilities and speed — they can reach bursts of speed up to 45 miles per hour.

Shortfin mako sharks are found worldwide “in tropical and temperate offshore waters,” according to the agency. They can reach 12 feet long, but most are closer to 6 or 7 feet long.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the attack.

“I don’t wanna surf anymore,” one person commented.

“The shredder...,” another comment said.

Others were more amazed at the encounter.

“Incredible trip yesterday. Just WOW,” one commenter wrote.

“Phenomenal,” another person said.

