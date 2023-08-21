The predator who bought himself a school

In 2009, Brian Martin lived with his wife of 36 years, in a house surrounded by the grand school buildings and grounds of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate (QE) at the Thorpe Underwood Estate near York.

A tall and heavily built man, he wore colourful waistcoats, strong aftershave, smoked pipes and cigars, and readily described himself as ‘politically incorrect’.

As ‘provost’ he was a larger-than-life figure around the now £37,000-a-year school, which was climbing independent school league tables and attracting students from as far afield as China, Ghana and Azerbaijan.

Martin had acquired the failing school, which his daughter Amy had attended, in 1991, for the peppercorn price of £1, after the then-headmistress, Jean Town, had phoned round parents asking for financial help.

Following Martin’s purchase, the entire student body and staff were moved some 10 miles from Harrogate to the Thorpe Underwood Estate, where Martin had a number of businesses – care homes and a flourishing insurance brokerage – that had made him a small fortune.

Martin became involved in the lives of pupils in ways that raised eyebrows among some observers. A keen collector of sports cars, which were often parked around the school site and which he enjoyed showing off to students, Martin had also acquired a retired fire engine.

He was in the habit of taking hand-selected groups of pupils in the vehicle to the shops in nearby Boroughbridge. As Helena*, the mother of Rebecca*, a boarder who was invited on a number of these trips in the late ’00s, remarks: ‘Where was the duty of care? I had not given my permission for her to go on a fire engine.’

There were also opportunities for pupils to visit the Martins’ private residence within the school grounds. If the girls’ netball team won two games in a row, they were invited for a swim in their pool. A group of three boys friendly with Rebecca walked Martin’s dogs, and were rewarded with cigarettes and alcohol.

At the end of the Christmas term of 2009, Rebecca told her mother that she thought Martin was a ‘creep… he’s really pervy’. Helena asked Rebecca what she meant and was appalled by what her daughter told her.

‘He tells me his fantasies involving me. I do not scream.’

During one of the fire engine trips, Rebecca said he had put his hand up her skirt and touched her bottom and legs. Rebecca told her mum about other incidents, as when Martin allegedly tickled pupils and held girls upside-down so their skirts fell around their waists.

‘I was gobsmacked,’ says Helena. She rang the child protection team at York Police Station and then took Rebecca to be interviewed at Newby Wiske, a police training station in a North Yorkshire village near to where she lives. The interview was recorded and Martin was also invited to give a recorded interview. He denied all the allegations made by Rebecca, who was taken out of school for four months.

Around Easter, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised Helena that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution. On Rebecca’s return to school to take her exams in the summer, she was called to the office of the headmaster, Stephen Jandrell.

She claims that he said, ‘I hope you’re proud of yourself, what you’ve done,’ and allegedly told her to apologise to Martin. Jandrell disputes this version of events.

Former pupil Charlotte Williams, herself now the proprietor of an independent school: ‘There was a pattern of removing anyone who might speak out’ - Joe Anthony

Over the next few years, a series of small scandals hit the school. In 2012, Dr Chaunjie Zhou, a former guardian of Chinese pupils, claimed during a civil case he brought for loss of earnings following his dismissal that the school streamed poorly performing pupils into the more vocational Faculty part of the school in order to game academic league tables.

The school denied the allegations and Zhou lost his case.

In 2014 Brian Foakes, an assistant house-parent, was convicted of child sex offences while at a previous school. Then, in 2015, tipped off by the police, the Independent Schools Inspectorate found 700 cameras at the Thorpe Underwood site.

As far back as 2007, pupils had complained to Ofsted inspectors about the level of surveillance, but no action had been taken. Martin maintained an office in the heart of the main school building, in which he could monitor the cameras on a bank of closed-circuit TV screens.

A former senior member of staff, when interviewed by police, alleged that Martin had demonstrated that the CCTV system could be used to look into the girls’ dormitories. Later in 2015, a witness who had been at the school in the 1990s made a statement to police alleging that Martin had indecently assaulted her in November 1995.

When the charges were officially brought against him, Martin stepped down as the chair of the board of governors of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate Limited and from the boards of associated businesses. His daughter, Amy Martin, took over his chair at the school.

By 2017, four further complainants had been identified.

In 2018 Martin was tried on 24 counts, ranging from making lewd comments to a child to buggery. He was acquitted of all but three counts on which the jury could not decide. None of his family attended court.

Disappointed at the failure to secure a conviction, the CPS was granted a retrial on two counts. In June 2019, the court heard how a witness had been ‘shaking and crying’ when in 1995 she told her geography teacher, Barbara Ward, that something had happened but that she could not say what because it was ‘too dreadful’, but eventually identified Martin as having done something to her.

Dr Richard Moore, the deputy head between 1995 and 2000, told the court that in 1995 he had investigated the matter. He interviewed the victim who said that on multiple occasions she had been alone with Martin, that he had touched her and cuddled her.

The prosecution produced as evidence of the historic claims a letter – referred to in court as the Childline letter – written by the witness in 1995. It reads:

The jury reached a majority verdict of 10 to two on count two (oral sexual assault). Martin was found not guilty of count one (kissing the victim’s breasts).

In 2021, Martin – then 71 – returned to court to face trial over the final outstanding count of sexual assault, undecided from his previous trial. Two victims described how, in 2010, Martin had backed one on to an air-hockey table in his private residence and forced him to masturbate him.

The jury found Martin guilty and he was sentenced to a custodial term of three years and three months for both offences. North Yorkshire Police released a statement describing Martin as a ‘predatory paedophile’.

‘Despite significant investment being made in the school, all this served to do was to create an environment that Martin could exploit for his own sinister gains.’

‘Dominating and creepy’

Having attended Martin’s 2019 trial, I had made contact with a network of people who told me about their experiences with Martin. Two told me of allegations of sexual assault that predated his acquisition of the school.

A former employee told me that ‘he had a “reputation” long before the QE purchase and many eyebrows were raised in the offices at that time’. At Martin’s first trial in 2018 the court had heard how in 1989, two years before he had bought the school, he had been arrested in an Aston Martin with a 15-year-old boy and a prostitute.

No charges resulted from that arrest. A friend of Martin’s children claimed that abuse would take place during parties at Thorpe Underwood Hall before he bought the school: ‘We were six, seven, eight, nine. He would win the confidence of everybody, and when the parents were all outside on the other side having drinks, he would go into the changing rooms where the children were getting changed and get changed there.

And he would just take somebody off with him. He would just say, I’m going to show someone the security room. If the parents were stood outside at the swimming pool, he would be in the showers with a child.’

At Martin’s first trial in 2018 the court had heard how in 1989, two years before he had bought the school, he had been arrested in an Aston Martin with a 15-year-old boy and a prostitute - Alamy Stock Photo

A former pupil, Charlotte Williams, herself now the proprietor of an independent school, remembers her time at the school: ‘He was dominating and creepy, always walking around in the evening. He had some kind of watch he would swing around – as an adult I can see that that was a kind of show of power. If we had socials and we were with boys, he would be watching us.’

Williams believes that she and a number of her friends were expelled for posing a risk to Martin: ‘There was always a feeling that he was excluding anyone who was cheeky and outspoken. There was a pattern of removing anyone who might speak out.’

Charlie Clothier, another pupil, says that ‘the staff who would question him would leave’. Catherine Allott, a senior teacher, transferred from the Harrogate campus to Thorpe Underwood but left soon after, ‘entirely of my own volition’.

When asked what she thought of the new ownership, she says: ‘I was a traditionalist. He was more modern, shall we say.’

Was Martin more involved in the day-to-day running of the school than would be typical for a proprietor? ‘He owned it. He had every right to go wherever he wanted to go.’

‘He always said he was untouchable’

Allott acknowledges that Martin’s conviction ‘is a bit horrifying in any respect’. Since Martin stood back from every board following his arrest in 2015, his children have provided family continuity as directors of the remaining businesses. His son Francis is a director, general manager and CEO of The Equine & Livestock Insurance Company.

As well as chair of the Collegiate Board, Amy is a director of Care & Recreation Holdings Limited, the holding company for QE. Around the time of Martin’s trial in 2018, The Charity Commission announced that it was conducting an investigation into the charities The Martin Foundation and The Collegiate Charitable Foundation, of which Martin’s children Amy and Francis are among the trustees.

The commission was tasked with examining conflicts of interest, unauthorised trustee benefit, and whether or not the charities were being run in accordance with their aims. Before this article went to press, I asked the Charity Commission and its interim manager for a progress update. The Commission will not comment on an ongoing investigation.

In 2017, The Collegiate Charitable Foundation paid £2.84 million in rent to, and purchased services worth £5.19 million from Thorpe Underwood Services Limited (now Queen Ethelburga’s Services Limited). The directors of Thorpe Underwood Services Limited in the same period include Amy Martin and Francis Martin.

The charity received £2.8 million from Queen Ethelburga’s College Limited, another company with the same directors. It is difficult to imagine who might have overseen the decisions made about related party transactions without being conflicted. I put these allegations to Amy Martin.

Her response was: ‘As you correctly identify, there is currently an ongoing inquiry by the Charities Commission and it is therefore not appropriate for me to comment on, or answer your questions. I will be making no further comments.’

In March this year, following the publication of my investigation for independent magazine The Fence, Brian Martin was the subject of a prohibition order issued by the Secretary of State for Education, banning him from being involved in the management of an independent school.

Martin no longer lives at the Thorpe Underwood site, or with his wife: he has renovated a historic property in central Scotland, where he now resides. QE is trying to move on: an out-of-court settlement of £15,000 was made to Rebecca earlier this year over a civil claim that the school failed in its duty of care towards her.

Martin is now a convicted sex offender who has served just 19 months in prison. According to one former employee, he ‘is despicable and disgusting, an evil and vindictive man’. To another: ‘He always said he was untouchable.’

A former pupil says: ‘He’s such a pervert, beyond extreme. Not just sexual, the sexual was horrific. What’s worse is the manipulation, the making you feel like you’re the bad one.’

As Charlotte Williams says: ‘He groomed a school.’

