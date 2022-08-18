‘Predator in our community’: Former Kansas officer accused of crimes over decade

A former Hutchinson police, charged with 24 counts including rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, had his first appearance in court Thursday.

Todd Allen, 51, who had a horseshoe mustache, appeared on a video monitor from Reno County Jail as Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan read off the list of charges that spanned from 2012 to June and involved 15 victims. Other charges include aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted rape and attempted aggravated sexual battery. The two charges of rape each have a minimum of more than 12 years in prison.

Allen worked for the Hutchinson Police Department for more than 24 years, resigning as a patrolman in January 2019. The department did not have details about all his roles during his tenure but said he served as a school resource officer in a rotation at Hutchinson elementary schools at some point. They did not know the dates or schools.

Allen’s resignation followed a November 2018 news conference where police Chief Jeffrey Hooper said he learned about a sexual assault that was linked to others dating back several years. Hooper had taken over the department just a few weeks prior.

Those crimes involved a man approaching a parked vehicle in Carey and Rice parks, identifying himself as an officer or security while shining a bright light in people’s faces. He then would have them get out of the vehicle and sexually assault them.

Hooper said at the time that the victims were females ranging in age from 15 to 28. In some of the instances, other men or women were in the car and they stayed there while the sexual assault occurred. The assaults all occurred after 9:30 p.m. into the early morning hours, past park curfew, and the suspect wore a mask on several occasions, Hooper said at the time.

“He’s very careful about that so we really don’t have any idea who he is,” Hooper told media during the news conference. “Roll up your windows, lock your doors, ask to see the officer’s badge or identification” and if doubting it is an officer, call 911.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Hooper said “a series of prowler calls and window peeping calls” had started recently.

Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp said those all occurred in northwest Hutchinson near where Allen lives. Police were able to detain someone in the area of one of those calls, Hooper said, and police were able to link those cases back to the sexual assaults that happened from 2012 to 2018.

Hooper said that police work and community tips helped “take someone off the street that was a predator in our community.”

“I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these types of crimes and this type of behavior, ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day,” Hooper said. “We do suspect there may be other victims out there and we would encourage them to still come forward.”

He said one victim came forward after the 2018 news conference.

Five of the charges against Allen are a breach of privacy, where Allen is accused of “unlawfully and without consent enter a private place to observe the personal conduct” of another person, according to court records. The first of those is alleged to have occurred on May 14, 2019, just a few months after Allen resigned from the department. The most recent was June 19.

Allen was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Allen will have to wear an ankle monitor if he posts the $250,000 bond. He is slated to be in court again on Sept. 21.

“I can’t imagine being traumatized a decade ago and now just finding out potentially who the suspect has been,” Hooper said.