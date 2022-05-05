'A predator': Home health aide sentenced for raping woman who has cerebral palsy

In 2017, Mark Gaspar worked as a home health aide, caring for a Green Township woman who has cerebral palsy and is borderline intellectually disabled.

The woman, who was in her 30s, doesn't work or drive. She lives with her parents and is completely dependent on them, prosecutors said.

For at least eight months, according to court documents, the 67-year-old Hamilton man engaged in various sex acts with the woman, despite the fact that she "was not able to consent to sexual activity."

She had never before been in a sexual relationship, the documents say.

On Thursday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan sentenced Gaspar to 11 years in prison.

Mark Gaspar, at right, at his sentencing in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Judge Megan Shanahan sentenced Gaspar to 11 years in prison. The former home healthcare worker was convicted of raping a woman who has cerebral palsy and is borderline intellectually disabled.

During the hearing, the woman's mother said her daughter has endured more than anyone could ever know.

"As an employee in our home, the defendant should have been trustworthy," she said, "but instead, he was a predator."

A jury in April convicted Gaspar of one count of rape, while acquitting him on six other counts. The jury's decision led Gaspar's attorney, Raymond Katz, to ask Shanahan to throw out the guilty verdict. Shanahan denied that request Thursday.

Sexual assault cases are complicated, Shanahan said before imposing the prison term, and it's impossible to know how someone who is vulnerable will react to a person who has greater power and influence over them.

"So many people ask, why didn't the victim fight back, why didn't the victim tell somebody, why didn't the victim go to a friend?" Shanahan said. "I have seen it time and time again. And nobody understands what it's like to be in the victim's shoes."

"I am here to say that I have seen every reaction under the sun," she added, "and there's nobody who can tell you what is an appropriate reaction."

At the time, Gaspar worked for Interim Healthcare, which provides home care services for mentally and physically disabled individuals.

Story continues

The main issue in the trial was whether the woman's ability to consent to sexual activity was substantially impaired.

Prosecutors said there was evidence the woman “tried to resist” Gaspar's attempts at engaging in sex acts — turning her head and pulling his hand out of her pants.

"Gaspar overcame her attempts to resist," prosecutors said.

A prosecution expert witness testified the woman was not able to consent to sexual activity. Even a defense expert, who believed the woman could consent, felt Gaspar forced her to engage in sexual conduct, according to prosecutors.

In court documents, Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Polston said: “Mark Gaspar testified that he knew all these things about her and yet, he was so obtuse as to never consider that she was not an appropriate sexual partner.”

Gaspar declined to make a statement in court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mark Gaspar: Home health aide sentenced for raping woman in his care