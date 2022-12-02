Predator or not? Prosecutor details issues in Mata plea bargain in sexual assault case

BRANCH COUNTY — Prosecutor Zack Stempien believes 42-year-old Roberto Mata is a sexual predator looking for vulnerable women to sexually assault.

Mata claimed he was helping them find employment and housing. Any sex was consensual. “They had an interest in me,” he said.

The cases point out the complexity of prosecuting criminal sexual conduct cases where adults are involved, Stempien explained in court as Mata was sentenced.

Mata pleaded no contest to attempted criminal sexual conduct third-degree in a July 2021 case with the understanding no other cases would be pursued and he would serve no more than a year in the Branch County Jail.

Mata told Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady, “I am not either a pedophile or a predator. I did not engage in actually looking for someone.”

Mata said the year and a half of facing multiple sexual assault charges took a toll on his physical and mental health.

“That's the reason why I decided to try to end this because it's been causing severe changes to my health and my emotional state,” he said.

Judge O’Grady told Mata nothing would have occurred if “you’d have kept it in your pants and been faithful to your wife.”

Mata admitted his actions were morally wrong. So why enter a plea? Public defender John Vincent explained to Mata that if a jury believed the complainant in a trial, he would face mandatory prison for up to 15 years in one case and life in the other.

In July 2021, Mata was in Elkhart, Indiana, recruiting employees to come live and work for Branch County companies. Stempien said Mata “met the victim as she was walking out of work in an emotional state. She needs some help. He gives her a hug then he says, 'I can help you get a job, and I can help you get a house.'”

Mata drove her to a house an hour away in Coldwater, where they had sex. Vincent said the woman “was breaking up with her boyfriend at the time and looking for new housing. That was the extent of something that goes on hundreds of millions of times a year around the world.”

Back in Indiana, the woman went to an emergency room to report the rape. She told Branch County Sheriff deputies Mata took off her clothes and forced her to have sex. She said she said “no” several times.

Why did the prosecutor offer a plea bargain? Stempien thought this was a solid case even without a crime scene examination or collection of physical evidence at the house. Then he learned the former boyfriend attempted to extort $6,000 from Mata for the victim to drop the charges.

Mata voluntarily provided a statement denying there was any force and that the sex was consensual.

Four months later, Stempien found Mata as a defendant in another sexual assault case in November. Coldwater Police investigated a report that a woman met Mata at church. He then went to her room in the Cadet Motel, where she said he forced her to have sex while she told him “no” several times. She claimed he choked her.

Stempien explains why he feels Mata is a predator.

Mata then drove her to work. After talking to a co-worker, the woman said she realized she had been raped. She went to the ProMedica hospital emergency department, where the assault was documented.

A third victim reported a similar incident, but then could not be located.

“I've not seen a clearer pattern that effectuates sexual abuse on people," Stempien said. "He befriends them, he offers them housing and employment. He isolates them, and then he breaks them. A very clear pattern of what he is doing.”

“This is America, where you have to consent to the sexual activity. We have in front of the court today an argument of maybe this was OK. That's just a bunch of hogwash,” Stempien said.

“The defendant gets to pick his victims. He's picking his victims because he knows who's vulnerable. The issue is from the prosecution standpoint, when you have horrible victims, it makes prosecution much harder.” Stempien said.

With problems with the cases, Stempien offered a plea bargain to guarantee Mata would become a registered sex offender, serve jail tie and be on probation for five years. Any serious probation violation could send him to prison for five years.

Mata continues his work as an employment and housing counselor.

