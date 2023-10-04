'Predator' is ordered to state prison for child porn possession

Oct. 3—A Scranton man twice designated a sexually violent predator was sentenced Tuesday to as much as 21 years in prison for possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced Andrew T. Baum to 81 months to 252 months, or up to 21 years, in state prison during a virtual court hearing.

Baum, 39, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of child pornography and one count of disseminating photographs of child sex acts.

County detectives accused Baum of sharing child pornography with his girlfriend as part of "jersey shore/twilight fantasy" they shared that involved them being minors.

Investigators found images of naked toddlers on his electronics during a search of his home last year.

Defense attorney George Gretz, who represents Baum, said they agreed to the maximum sentence when they reached a plea agreement with the county district attorney's office.

They also did not contest a finding Baum is a sexually violent predator.

The designation marks the second time Baum has been branded a predator since 2005.

That year, Baum was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months to 12 years in state prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman.

Baum was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In arguing for a strict sentence, Deputy District Attorney Bo Loughney cited Baum's pre-sentence investigation, which noted that Baum said he committed acts of beastiality and several uncharged sexual assaults.

Baum remained locked up Tuesday at the Lackawanna County Prison.

