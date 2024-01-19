'Predator Poachers' in Port St. Lucie help in man's arrest

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 27-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly met with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sexual favors, though it turned out to be a group known as “Predator Poachers,” a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said Friday.

Rodney Hickman, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on felony charges of utilizing a computer to seduce, solicit, lure and/or entice a child and transmitting harmful information to minors, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

Mesiti said Hickman about 9:17 p.m. Thursday arrived at an address in the 1900 block of Southeast Hillmoor Drive believing he was going to meet the teen for sexual favors.

Instead, he met “a group that called themselves the Predator Poachers,” Mesiti said.

“They confronted him,” Mesiti said. “They called the police as they confronted him, and were able to keep him at the scene until police arrived.”

The group had a camera crew that recorded the confrontation, Mesiti said, noting it was the first time police have encountered “Predator Poachers.”

Mesiti said investigators developed enough information to arrest Hickman.

Acting Police Chief Richard Del Toro discouraged such actions.

“While the Port St. Lucie Police Department understands the intent of the ‘Predator Poachers’ and similar organizations is to protect children, we do not encourage individuals or groups to conduct these types of operations as they could lead to confrontations and violence that pose a danger to the public and groups performing these types of operations,” Del Toro stated.

Del Toro also noted there are “strict legal protocols” about such investigations and “the successful prosecution of arrests could be hindered by not following proper procedures and legal protocols.”

Mesiti said Hickman reportedly initiated contact with the online persona of the 13-year-old girl, and they had been communicating since September.

