Predator-proof Jersey seabird reserve gets public backing

Plans to create Europe's first predator-proof seabird reserve have received overwhelming public support.

The project in Jersey would be designed to restore coastal habitats and protect wildlife from predators with a specialised one mile (1.6km) fence.

Experts hope it will halt the decline of native species such as puffins and bring back missing species, such as guillemots.

A survey showed almost 92% of respondents support the project.

The reserve is being proposed by the Birds On The Edge (BOTE) partnership - a joint initiative between The National Trust for Jersey, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and the Government of Jersey.

The special fence - erected on the island's north-west coast - would also be 2m (6.5ft) high.

BOTE said it recognises the potential impact of the fence on the landscape, but added that at present it is the "only feasible solution" if Jersey's native bird species are to be protected from predators like rats and cats.

Cris Sellares, Birds On The Edge project officer, said: "For a project that does not ask for public funding, the level of public engagement has surpassed all our expectations.

"I want to thank everyone who took time to participate, and reassure them that we will follow through and work to address the concerns raised by some members of the community."

