‘Predator’ stalked woman while she shopped at mall before kidnapping her, CA cops say

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman from a parking lot after California police said he stalked her while she shopped at a mall.

Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, followed the 19-year-old woman as she left Main Place Mall in Santa Ana and walked to her car, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a Jan. 18 news release.

Roberson forced the woman to drive to a “secluded parking lot” where he sexually assaulted her, according to police. He then stole from her before fleeing, police said.

The woman “drove to a nearby convenience store” and called police, according to the release.

Santa Ana police said it responded and arrested Roberson.

He was booked into jail on charges of kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault, according to police. His bail was set at $1 million.

Roberson was previously arrested in 2022 in connection with a similar incident in Orange County and has a “prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon,” according to police.

“The crimes committed by this predator involved some of the most heinous acts of violence against an innocent victim going about her day,” Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin said in the release. “This crime should have never occurred; the suspect should not have been walking our communities lurking and targeting the next victim.”

Police said they believe Roberson may have preyed on more victims and asked for anyone with information to call 714-245-8346.

Santa Ana is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

