Predator sting leads to fed charge, guilty plea

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·2 min read

Oct. 20—ASHLAND — An Ohio man swept up in a November 2020 predator honey pot set up by Ashland Police has pleaded guilty to a federal sex charge.

Aaron W. Abbott, 40, of Lancaster, was arrested Nov. 18 after making a two-hour drive to Ashland to rape a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

In August, a federal grand jury indicted on one count of using interstate commerce to persuade, induce, entice or coerce an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in sexual activity and one count of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

In a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Abbott agreed to plead guilty to the communication charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the travel charge.

The plea agreement states an APD detective created a fictitious account on an online dating/socializing network. The profile stated the account was associated with a female aged 18, according to the agreement.

Abbott contacted the account and asked if her age was correct, records show. The detective replied via the account that she was only 14 years old, records show.

"Abbott indicated it was all right and responded the forbidden age turned him on," the agreement stated.

Throughout October 2020, Abbott communicated with the detective — believing the officer to be a 14-year-old girl — through the application, texting and phone calls. During those communications, Abbott tried to persuade the "girl" to engage in sexual activity, the agreement states.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Abbott fell into the trap by driving from Lancaster to an Ashland area hotel to meet up with "the girl."

Instead, he found himself an orange jumpsuit and a set of handcuffs.

Abbott is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14, 2022.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Shortage of White Truffles Is Pushing Prices Up to Around $4,500 a Pound

    The price of the luxury delicacy has quadrupled for distributors.

  • WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    The World Health Organization (WHO) is still assessing the Russia-designed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, according to an update on the WHO's website on Wednesday. "As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (Emergency Use Listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded," WHO said in emailed comments to Reuters. It said it has restarted the assessment process for the Russian vaccine and that it is awaiting the "completion of rolling submission."

  • Suspected Fort Worth serial killer to undergo mental illness examination before trial

    On Tuesday, Mental Health Magistrate Judge Nelda T. Cacciotti ordered a mental health or intellectual and developmental expert to interview Jason Thornburg for a possible disability.

  • FDA authorizes boosters for Moderna and J&J vaccines

    The FDA on Wednesday announced it has authorized boosters for millions more Americans, giving a green light for third shots to people who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The FDA also says it will allow people to mix and match booster doses. The agency detailed its decision in a news release that said a single booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, those 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 and those 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the virus.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poke

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all 34 charges in the 2018 Parkland massacre. He apologized for killing 17 people, saying he must live with it 'every day.'

    "I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," said Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

  • Husband of missing NH woman admits to killing her on Vermont trip, police say

    Authorities announced late Tuesday night that the recovered the remains of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo, of Northfield, who had not been seen since Saturday afternoon.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre but his comments rile families of victims

    As expected, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday in a move legal experts say is intended to potentially sway jurors to spare him from execution. Instead, it angered relatives who sat together in a Broward courtroom to watch him formally accept responsibility for the worst school shooting in Florida history. Hunched over a lectern, Cruz expressed disdain for drugs, saying “this country would be better if everyone would stop smoking marijuana” and complained that he “can’t even watch TV anymore.”

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Items belonging to Brian Laundrie found off a trail at a Florida park after his parents join the search

    Laundrie's possessions were found near a trail that he often visited during a search on Wednesday, according to the family's lawyer.