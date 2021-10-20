Predator sting leads to fed charge, guilty plea

Oct. 20—ASHLAND — An Ohio man swept up in a November 2020 predator honey pot set up by Ashland Police has pleaded guilty to a federal sex charge.

Aaron W. Abbott, 40, of Lancaster, was arrested Nov. 18 after making a two-hour drive to Ashland to rape a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

In August, a federal grand jury indicted on one count of using interstate commerce to persuade, induce, entice or coerce an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in sexual activity and one count of traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

In a plea agreement filed Tuesday, Abbott agreed to plead guilty to the communication charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the travel charge.

The plea agreement states an APD detective created a fictitious account on an online dating/socializing network. The profile stated the account was associated with a female aged 18, according to the agreement.

Abbott contacted the account and asked if her age was correct, records show. The detective replied via the account that she was only 14 years old, records show.

"Abbott indicated it was all right and responded the forbidden age turned him on," the agreement stated.

Throughout October 2020, Abbott communicated with the detective — believing the officer to be a 14-year-old girl — through the application, texting and phone calls. During those communications, Abbott tried to persuade the "girl" to engage in sexual activity, the agreement states.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Abbott fell into the trap by driving from Lancaster to an Ashland area hotel to meet up with "the girl."

Instead, he found himself an orange jumpsuit and a set of handcuffs.

Abbott is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14, 2022.

