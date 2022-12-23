Predatory offender moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD ― A level three predatory offender is moving into a residence in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Dec. 26 in St. Cloud, according to a media release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

Nathan Christopher Braun, 31, engaged in criminal sexual contact with a known female teen and has a history of assaultive behavior, according to police. Offenders in the level three category are deemed to have a high likelihood of reoffending.

Braun is not new to St. Cloud and has resided here previously. He has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.

Under the Community Notification Act, law enforcement may share information with the public about convicted predatory offenders.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4148 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Predatory offender Nathan Braun moves in St. Cloud