Predatory offender released from civil commitment moved to Rochester
Feb. 28—A man who was civilly committed as a predatory offender has been released from commitment and moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast late last week, according to the police department.
Benjamin James Alverson, 45, a risk level 1 predatory offender, transitioned on Feb. 26 from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program to Southeast Rochester.
Alverson is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
"In his early 20's, Benjamin Alverson engaged in separate acts of sexual contact against two known, teen-aged females, according to the police department. "Alverson gained and maintained access to the victims through the use of attention and affection. He maintained control through manipulation of the victims' naiveite."
A virtual community notification and education meeting is scheduled Tuesday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m. Representatives from MSOP and the Department of Corrections (DOC) will be presenting at the meeting and will be available for questions along with Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar and Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.
Those wishing to attend can do so through this link or by calling to listen to the presentation at 1-347-352-4853, conference ID 265 656 096#.