Predatory offender reportedly listed construction zone as address

Sep. 12—MANKATO — A man with a sexual misconduct conviction on his record was reportedly using another person's house under construction as his address, prompting a new charge against him.

Cody Terrance Robert E. Maznio, 31, of Mankato, was charged with felony failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A Mankato police officer went to the address he listed as his residence to find a construction trailer and clear evidence of no one currently living there, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer met with Maznio at the Watonwan County jail, where he was in custody. Maznio said he waited until workers left the residence so he could sneak into the garage and stay the night, according the the complaint.

The property's owner said he never rented the property to Maznio.

The charge comes after Maznio was accused of fleeing from police and breaking a woman's television and phone in Eagle Lake in July. He was charged with four felonies in August related to the alleged incident.

His sexual misconduct conviction is from 2016 in Cottonwood County.

