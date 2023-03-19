Predawn stabbing leaves 1 person dead in west Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide involving a fatal stabbing at a west Charlotte apartment complex.

A man died from his wounds at the scene in the 100 block of Kingsford Drive in the Steele Creek Division, according to Medic.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m., a spokesperson with Medic told the Charlotte Observer.

According to media reports, the incident stemmed from a fight, and the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect remains at-large.

CMPD’s homicide unit detectives responded and conducting an investigation with assists from Representatives the Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to CMPD. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story. Check back to charlotteobserver.com for more updates