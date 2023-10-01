Out and about: Predictably 80/20

Oct. 1—Darlings,

What can we say about October, except to acknowledge that it might very well be the prettiest month of the year. At least it USED TO be the prettiest, but we'll see what happens this month after our long, hot summer. I guess one thing is certain, Sugar Lumps, weather is predictably unpredictable.

But here's something predictable. No matter how far Sandra Stubblefield (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Santa Fe Real Estate) roams, we know that she'll return to Santa Fe. She does get sidetracked when she visits her daughter in N. Carolina, but like a pretty little homing pigeon, she finds her way back. Once she's home, Sandra settles in, and she returns to real estate. She looks for a comfortable office with a general manager whom she knows and trusts. She prefers something around the Plaza. Eureka, there's Berkshire Hathaway at 123 Marcy, suite 101, and there's her old pal, Patrick Walker, BH's general manager. "Honey, I'm home."

Pumpkins, here's a dilemma for you. Will Dermot Monks (Santa Fe Properties) leave Santa Fe to catch the big fish up in Montana with his pal, Michael Morgner (owner/broker of Legend Real Estate in Bozeman)? Or will he stay here to continue his long and successful real estate career? It's a difficult choice, Starfish, since his clients don't want to let go of him, and the fish don't want to quit biting. But Dermot is a compromiser (an invaluable skill in the real estate biz). So he and his wife, Shelli Monks (general manager at Santa Fe Title Company), bought a little old fishing camp in Colorado, somewhere between Creede and Lake City. The Silver Thread Scenic & Historic Byway takes them through spectacular country to get to even more spectacular fishing. There's even a golf club in Creede. All this and heaven, too. Love Bugs, let's surprise them with an impromptu visit during this beautiful month of October.

Honey Buns, I checked with Matt Desmond (President and QB for Santa Fe Properties), just to make sure that Dermot is still here. He is. After all, Dermot has only a fishing license in Colorado, but here in New Mexico, he has a fishing license plus his real estate license.

As any good President does, Matt keeps track of his Realtors. But he's so busy that he needs three Qualifying Brokers: Himself; Bob Thorwald (formerly Sotheby's); and Chuck McKinley (formerly retired for a minute or two). In addition to the main office on the Paseo, there's the second office on Washing-ton. Fortunately, says Matt, Kimberly Bradbury (formerly Sotheby's) runs that. Quite efficiently, he adds.

The day I spoke to Matt, he was excited over some recent sales. The Bodelson/Spier Team listed and sold Polmood Farm, (listing price was $5 million). AND Paul Sidebottom listed and sold Stonegate Circle (listing price was 5.9 million). Lemon Drops, we know that nothing excites a President/QB more than having both sides of a sale. Especially in the millions, as everything in Santa Fe seems to be.

Wait, Dearest Readers, there's more. Matt's sixteen-year-old daughter, Helen Desmond, was invited by the U.S. National Team to go to the Olympic Training Center at Copper Mountain. There, she and other skiers will have access to the best testing and training of top athletes, which means that she's one of them—a top athlete. Also, later this year she'll be racing in Norway. Butter Beans, what a family of athletes.

If you happen to run into Andrea Dobyns (eXp Realty), it will only be for a minute. That's all the time she has, Gum Drops, about a minute. Otherwise, she's busy judging gymnastics matches, serving on myriad committees in the real estate community (e.g., director on our local board, VP for the NE region of the state, Vice Chair of the Finance Committee for the state, etc., etc.) and selling real estate. However, I do know that she did take time to hit Red Rock for a Duran Duran concert. I'd say this is a good example of a woman who keeps her priorities straight.

Last August, while attending the NM Association of Realtors' Annual Conference held in Ruidoso, Andrea shared the camera lens with another outstanding Realtor, Drew Lamprich (Vice President, Brokerage Manager, Sotheby's). He is this year's President of the SF Association of Realtors, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for New Mexico Association of Realtors. Sugar Bears, we are lucky to have people like this who choose real estate as their profession. They exemplify the 80/20 rule, i.e., 80% of the work gets done by 20% of the people. Wait a minute, Creampuffs, does this mean that I can quit worrying about not getting enough done? I'll have to think about this.

So long, Sweetpeas ... Until next time,

Oakley

