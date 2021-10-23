Largest DeFi Prediction Market Polymarket Said to Be Under Investigation by CFTC: Report

Kevin Reynolds
·1 min read

Polymarket is being investigated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to see whether the prediction market platform is letting customers improperly trade swaps or binary options and if it should be registered with the agency, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • The company, which facilitated about 4 billion shares since the start of operations last year, has been in talks regarding a new round of funding that could value the platform at nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg said, citing two people family with the matter.

  • New York-based Polymarket has hired the former head of the CFTC’s enforcement division to handle the probe, Bloomberg said, again citing sources.

  • Bloomberg said the CFTC declined to comment while Polymarket gave an answer that neither confirmed nor denied the existence of any probe.

  • Decentralized finance (DeFi) entrepreneurs have long argued that smart contract interfaces shouldn’t be policed like centralized exchanges.

  • Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan declined to comment when reached via Telegram.

Zack Seward contributed reporting.

Read more: Why Crypto Whales Love This Prediction Market

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What We Can Learn From OneCoin, Crypto's Biggest Scam

    Cryptocurrency investing can be an adventure. There are over 12,000 coins to choose from, the market can post dramatic gains or losses in a single day, and crypto projects range from the world-changing to the ridiculous. Getting caught up in cryptocurrency scams shouldn't be.

  • Friday’s IPOs All Priced on the Low Side. Here’s How the Stocks Did.

    Aris Water Solutions, which manages a water pipeline for the oil-and-gas-fracking industry, the biotech Xilio, and Minerva Surgical all made their trading debuts on Friday.

  • Architect Thierry Despont on Designing a New NYC Hotel, Restoring the Statue of Liberty and Avoiding Trends

    The French-born architect was tapped to design Brazilian hospitality brand Fasano's first North American location.

  • 175 Barn Find Cars Uncovered In London

    Which car would you take?

  • Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

    Trump's new social media company shot up in value, but at least one investor says it's not about the money.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 high-yield dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is the chief of Fisher Asset Management, a Washington-based hedge fund with […]

  • Watchdog says ‘substantial reason to believe’ that congressman’s wife used insider info in stock trade

    A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to purchase stock last year, a likely violation of federal law and House rules.

  • Intel CEO tries to calm investors spooked by aggressive spending plan to regain tech lead

    Investors sent Intel stock further into the red as company executives outlined aggressive spending plans on a conference call with analysts. Intel stock (Nasdaq: INTC) was down at times more than 9% despite a mixed third quarter financial performance that saw the company beat expectations on earnings per share. The major sticking point appeared to be around a dip in gross margins that CEO Pat Gelsinger said would be down for two to three years while the company spends to get back to a leading edge product position.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    (Reuters) -A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Analyst Who Exposed Libor as Broken Warns of Rising Rate ‘Tsunami’

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Peng knows trouble when he sees it -- and right now he detects it all over markets thanks to an oncoming interest-rate “tsunami.”Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Advocate Cap

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • German solar car firm Sono Motors files for U.S. IPO

    Reuters reported in March that Sono is exploring a U.S. stock market listing that may value the company at more than $1 billion, citing people close to the matter. Sono was founded in 2016 by four friends from a small garage in Munich, and is developing the Sion, a fully-electric vehicle that has solar cells integrated into its bodywork. The car has a range of up to 305 kilometers (189.52 miles) and can be charged via solar power or from conventional power outlets.

  • Tom Lee: This 1 key driver puts Bitcoin as high as $168,000 before 2022 (it's not as crazy as you think)

    170% surge by year-end? Here's why and how to buy.