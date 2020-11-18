Predictive AI Provides Update on Sales Process and Pipeline

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets, is pleased to provide a sales update on ThermalPass www.thermalpass.com, its AI-enabled, thermal sensor temperature screening system.

Predictiv AI Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Predictiv AI Inc.)
Predictiv AI is delivering units, against five initial orders, over the next 45 days. The initial customer base consists of a wide cross-section of businesses and organizations which include a convention center, a hospital, a mining company, two manufacturing plants and a leading industrial conglomerate. The internal sales and marketing team has also built an extensive pipeline since ThermalPass' commercial launch 30 days ago. In addition, the Company has entered into seven strategic reseller contracts with established sales channels in Canada, the United States and Europe. Although purchase agreements are not yet in place, these channel resellers are expected to significantly accelerate unit orders as they continue negotiations with several government agencies, professional sports teams, long term care facilities and North American financial institutions. Predictiv AI will further update shareholders as material purchase orders are received.

"Over the past few weeks, we have been securing initial orders across Canada and the US for ThermalPass, to meet the critical needs of organizations and businesses that are working to ensure they have the essential systems in place to help mitigate the spread of contagions and enhance the safety of their environments," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "We are encouraged by our internal sales activities and pipeline since our launch and also very excited to be bringing on board channel resellers to penetrate markets in the province of Quebec, across the United States and into Europe."

ThermalPass was developed to lessen the spread of COVID-19 and other fever-bearing contagions in high-traffic locations, such as supermarkets, schools, office buildings, airports, transit stations, hospitals, long-term care facilities, movie theaters, sports arenas and more.

ThermalPass uses thermal medical grade sensors to take 1,200 temperature readings per second. This allows for individual privacy and adherence to social distancing protocols. The system allows for 60 people, per minute, to pass through and requires no recalibrations once set up. ThermalPass is lightweight and assembles and disassembles in less than 10 minutes at any designated entryway. It also comes with its own software that offers enterprise solutions that integrate with exiting software platforms.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI:
Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

ThermalPass Logo (CNW Group/Predictiv AI Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predictive-ai-provides-update-on-sales-process-and-pipeline-301175724.html

SOURCE Predictiv AI Inc.

