    Predictive Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update

    Predictive Oncology Inc.

    NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

    Business Highlights

    • Helomics Magee study completing early in Q4; Helomics presents viable model to Pharma

    • Soluble Biotech moves into new office/lab space tripling capacity; new lab equipment installed

    • Signed first contract with a pharmaceutical company for protein expression and solubility studies

    • Licensed an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines from Ximbio, the world’s largest non-profit dedicated to life science reagents of all kinds, bringing its total number of unique patient derived cells to 96

    • Completed the asset purchase of Quantitative Medicine (“QM”), a biomedical analytics and computational biology company, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.8 million

    • Sold 15 STREAMWAY® systems, including eight to a large university hospital organization in Virginia

    “During the third quarter, we continued our work of laying a foundation for our precision medicine business,” commented Dr. Carl Schwartz, Predictive Oncology CEO. “We are making steady progress in our Helomics division with the launch of a restructured clinical test offering to clinicians for ovarian cancer. Our project with UPMC-Magee Womens Hospital, analyzing the genomic and drug response profiles of women with ovarian cancer to build predictive models’ terms of therapy response, is close to completion. We are also in discussions with several pharmaceutical companies about partnerships that will monetize our efforts.

    “At our Soluble Biotech division, which provides optimized FDA-approved formulations for vaccines, antibodies and other protein therapeutics faster and at a lower cost basis to its customers, we signed our first contract with a pharmaceutical company for protein expression and solubility studies,” continued Dr. Schwartz. “Importantly, this win validates our investment in state-of-the-art lab equipment and expanded facilities. We are working judiciously to secure additional contracts with other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.”

    Dr. Schwartz continued, “In our TumorGenesis division, we introduced our Ovarian Cell Line Media at the BIO-Europe Digital Conference where numerous researchers learned from us how they can isolate and successfully culture ovarian cancer cells that previously could not be cultured. Cornell University (Weill) Medical School and TumorGenesis are collaborating to help identify the best culture media for the studying of mutations that increase the risk of ovarian, breast and other types of cancers.

    “The Skyline Medical division continues to be self-sustaining, from an operating cash perspective, as sales of new waste fluid management systems and recurring sales of disposables to support those systems more than cover the operating expenses and capital needs of this segment of our business,” noted Dr. Schwartz. “Importantly, sustaining and even modestly growing this division provides us with cash we need as we accelerate the precision medicine components of our business. During the third quarter, we sold 15 STREAMWAY® Systems, including eight to a large university hospital organization in the state of Virginia.

    “Our operating cash improved over the first nine months of 2020 as a result of an improvement in operating expenses, if the non-cash expense for goodwill impairment is excluded, continued new sales of our STREAMWAY Systems, which provide an annuity-like revenue stream from ongoing sales of disposables, and proceeds from equity offerings, indicating investor confidence in our emerging precision medicine business,” concluded Dr. Schwartz. “Concurrently, we are taking the necessary steps to manage our balance sheet, including reducing our accounts payable and reducing our derivative liability by amending a settlement provision for certain outstanding warrants.

    “Management continues to focus the majority of its resources on the Company’s primary mission of applying artificial intelligence to precision medicine and to drug discovery. Our approach and the mediums used to replace rats and mice in preliminary cancer studies are working in three of our operating subsidiaries, Helomics, TumorGenesis and Soluble Biotech.”

    Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    Revenues of $0.5 million were level with the third quarter of last year, primarily driven through the sale of Predictive Oncology’s proprietary STREAMWAY product line, of which 15 and 19 units were sold in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

    Gross margin was 64% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 60% in the 2019 period. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower manufacturing costs. General & administrative expenses declined 15% to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a decrease in penalties related to short-term notes issued in 2019, lower audit fees and share-based compensation expenses. This was partially offset by increases in salary and related expenses, investor relations costs and depreciation. Operations expenses slightly decreased in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower costs related to staff, including share-based compensation.

    Operating loss was $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with $3.4 million in the 2019 period. General and administrative, operations and sales and marketing expenses were lower across all categories; a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $3.0 million drove the 2020 operating loss above the 2019 third quarter period.

    Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $6.9 million, or $(0.46) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020, compared with a loss of $4.1 million, or $(1.31) per diluted share for the 2019 period. The loss in the third quarter of 2020 includes other expense of $2.1 million. This includes higher net interest expense, payment penalties, amortization of original issue discounts and a loss on debt extinguishment related to the Company’s notes payable. Additionally, a $0.6 million non-cash deemed dividend (to account for a warrant exercise price adjustment for warrants issued in June 2020) was recognized. These were partially offset by a non-cash gain of $1.4 million related to the revaluation of equity method investments.

    About Predictive Oncology Inc.

    Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

    Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins and protein complexes.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

    Investor Relations Contact:

    Hayden IR
    James Carbonara
    (646)-755-7412
    james@haydenir.com

    -- Tables Follow


    PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

     

     

    September 30, 2020

     

    December 31, 2019

     

     

    (unaudited)

     

    (audited)

    ASSETS

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current Assets:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cash

     

    $

    2,474,312

     

     

    $

    150,831

     

    Accounts Receivable

     

     

    508,265

     

     

     

    297,055

     

    Inventories

     

     

    205,908

     

     

     

    190,156

     

    Prepaid Expense and Other Assets

     

     

    269,282

     

     

     

    160,222

     

    Total Current Assets

     

     

    3,457,767

     

     

     

    798,264

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Fixed Assets, net

     

     

    3,755,464

     

     

     

    1,507,799

     

    Intangibles, net

     

     

    3,464,327

     

     

     

    3,649,412

     

    Lease Right-of-Use Assets

     

     

    1,790,130

     

     

     

    729,745

     

    Goodwill

     

     

    12,693,290

     

     

     

    15,690,290

     

    Total Assets

     

    $

    25,160,978

     

     

     $

    22,375,510

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Current Liabilities:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Accounts Payable

     

    $

    1,628,944

     

     

    $

    3,155,641

     

    Notes Payable – Net of Discounts of $495,100 and $350,426

     

     

    5,751,876

     

     

     

    4,795,800

     

    Accrued Expenses

     

     

    2,530,385

     

     

     

    2,371,633

     

    Derivative Liability

     

     

    1,052,494

     

     

     

    50,989

     

    Deferred Revenue

     

     

    66,123

     

     

     

    40,384

     

    Lease Liability

     

     

    577,505

     

     

     

    459,481

     

    Total Current Liabilities

     

     

    11,607,327

     

     

     

    10,873,928

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Lease Liability – Net of current portion

     

     

    1,221,806

     

     

     

    270,264

     

    Other long-term liabilities

     

     

    95,079

     

     

     

    -

     

    Total Liabilities

     

     

    12,924,212

     

     

     

    11,144,192

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Stockholders’ Equity:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Preferred Stock, 20,000,000 authorized inclusive of designated below

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,300,000 shares authorized, 79,246 and 79,246 shares outstanding

     

     

    792

     

     

     

    792

     

    Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized, 0 and 3,500,000 outstanding

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    35,000

     

    Series E Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 350 shares authorized, 0 and 258 outstanding

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    3

     

    Common Stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 16,593,283 and 4,056,652 outstanding

     

     

    165,932

     

     

     

    40,567

     

    Additional paid-in capital

     

     

    108,983,174

     

     

     

    93,653,667

     

    Accumulated Deficit

     

     

    (96,913,132

    )

     

     

    (82,498,711

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total Stockholders' Equity

     

     

    12,236,766

     

     

     

    11,231,318

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

     

    $

    25,160,978

     

     

    $

    22,375,510

     


    PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS
    (Unaudited)

     

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,

     

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 

     

    2020

     

    2019

     

    2020

     

    2019

    Revenue

    $

    480,757

     

     

    $

    522,696

     

     

    $

    958,484

     

     

    $

    1,064,088

     

    Cost of goods sold

     

    175,206

     

     

     

    208,096

     

     

     

    353,124

     

     

     

    400,202

     

    Gross margin

     

    305,551

     

     

     

    314,600

     

     

     

    605,360

     

     

     

    663,886

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    General and administrative expense

     

    2,226,634

     

     

     

    2,616,991

     

     

     

    8,266,927

     

     

     

    7,425,305

     

    Operations expense

     

    568,766

     

     

     

    707,414

     

     

     

    1,638,635

     

     

     

    2,445,238

     

    Sales and marketing expense

     

    121,514

     

     

     

    434,955

     

     

     

    518,938

     

     

     

    1,674,200

     

    Loss on goodwill impairment

     

    2,997,000

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    2,997,000

     

     

     

    -

     

    Total operating loss

     

    (5,608,363

    )

     

     

    (3,444,760

    )

     

     

    ( 12,816,140

    )

     

     

    (10,880,857

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain on revaluation of cash advances to Helomics

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    1,222,244

     

    Other income

     

    44,926

     

     

     

    15,084

     

     

     

    97,894

     

     

     

    65,293

     

    Other expense

     

    (2,147,057

    )

     

     

    (894,811

    )

     

     

    (3,993,969

    )

     

     

    (2,052,522

    )

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Gain (loss) on derivative instruments

     

    1,402,768

     

     

     

    315,975

     

     

     

    1,007,794

     

     

     

    84,627

     

    Gain on notes receivables associated with asset purchase

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    1,290,000

     

     

     

    -

     

    Loss on equity method investment

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    439,637

     

    Gain on revaluation of equity method in investment

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    -

     

     

     

    6,164,260

     

    Net (loss)

    $

    (6,307,726

    )

     

    $

    (4,008,512

    )

     

    $

    (14,414,421

    )

     

    $

    (5,836,592

    )

    Deemed dividend

     

    554,287

     

     

     

    125,801

     

     

     

    554,287

     

     

     

    146,199

     

    Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders per common shares-basic and diluted

    $

    (6,862,013

    )

     

    $

    (4,134,313

    )

     

    $

    (14,968,708

    )

     

    $

    (5,982,791

    )

    Gain (loss) per common share basic and diluted

    $

    (0.46

    )

     

    $

    (1.31

    )

     

    $

    (1.51

    )

     

    $

    (2.32

    )

    Weighted average shared used in computation – basic and diluted

     

    15,026,789

     

     

     

    3,146,609

     

     

     

    9,935,738

     

     

     

    2,581,014

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     


