PredictSpring Expands Partnership With Adyen, Adds POS Global Payments Option

“Enhanced functionality” is the goal of PredictSpring’s expanded partnership with Adyen. The POS platform provider said it is adding Adyen’s global payments feature, which will make transactions more streamlined.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

PredictSpring said in a statement this morning that by integrating additional payment technology from Adyen into its existing platform, “PredictSpring now offers its retail and brand partners the ability to simplify and accelerate global payments from customers around the world.”

“Expanding our already successful partnership with Adyen allows us to provide brands and retailers with next-level, innovative payment solutions to improve the customer journey and drive sales,” said Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring. “Our Modern POS platform integrated with Adyen’s latest payment technologies enables fast, efficient and seamless global transactions for our retailers across all channels, anywhere in the world.”

The company said users of PredictSpring’s Modern POS platform “will now be able to connect to card networks and payment methods in various ways from anywhere, while also adapting in real-time to optimize every transaction.”

Aside from a more streamlined commerce experience, adding Adyen offers retailers and brands additional consumer data insights.

Kamran Zaki, chief operating officer at Adyen, said his company’s solution “allows retailers to offer a unified commerce experience across regions, channels and preferred payment methods, which is key in creating the best shopping experiences.”

Looking at the specific features of adding Adyen to PredictSpring, the companies said merchants and brands can “now offer payment options using QR codes to transact via digital wallets, third-party payment platforms such as WeChat Pay and Alipay and various buy now, pay later options such as Klarna and Affirm.”

There’s also a dynamic currency functionality and mobile payment flexibility. “Store associates can connect to a single device and manage checkouts on any device anywhere in the store, making checkout easier for the consumer and eliminating lines,” PredictSpring said in regard to the mobile payments options.

And aside from an overall improvement in omnichannel shopping the partnership offers increased mitigation of risk and fraud. “Using a data-driven approach to block fraud, retailers can make more informed strategic decisions,” PredictSpring said. “Using the latest in machine learning and a global, cross-industry network of data, retailers can accurately identify customers and stay on top of the latest fraud trends.”

Reducing the risk of fraud has become top of mind for retailers and brands as cyber crime has increased as online sales have accelerated over the past year.