Preemie mom helps NICU families ‘flourish’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — November is Premature Awareness Month and one mom is using her experience with her daughter to help other families in Tennessee.

When Jodi Klaristenfeld’s daughter was born early, she found herself in a spot most parents don’t plan to be, in the NICU.

“My daughter was born 12 weeks early as a result of my having had preeclampsia and HELLP syndrome. She was born, it was a complete emergency,” remembered Klarinstenfeld.

Her daughter, Jenna, spent the next 77 days in the NICU before coming home. And while Jenna got the best care possible, Jodi was struggling. “I was also really, really scared and really, really fragile. I was afraid to hold her even the first time I met her for fear that not only would I break her, but also all the machines, what if I pulled something what would happen? So, and all those fears, which are totally rational in the moment, are quite irrational, because we all know that that won’t happen. But I think it was symptomatic of our whole NICU journey was not knowing anyone that had gone through a similar situation,” said Klarinstenfeld.

That feeling is one NICU parents know all too well. “I realized, Okay, I can’t be the only person that feels this way.” thought Klaristenfeld. “There are so many other parents with the same struggle with prematurity being as prevalent as it is. And I knew that there was somewhere where I could go to to get help, but I just didn’t know where to look.”

So she created a place for just that – called FLRRiSH. It’s an online platform designed to help educate, empower and support preemie and NICU families on their journey while in the NICU and beyond.

“People can come to me and I will coach them one on one. I also do group groups as well,” said Klaristenfeld. There are also resources for parents like specialists and therapists, broken down by state and county. For parents who just want to feel less alone, there are video vignettes from other NICU families.

Eighty-percent of parents within the first 7 years of their child having been in the NICU experience some sort of mental health issue, like PTSD or anxiety. “I think, when your child is in the NICU, people don’t talk about it. And when they do talk about it, it’s kind of almost more out of pity, than anything else. I don’t know necessarily that people know the correct thing to say,” said Klaristenfeld. That’s why she believes speaking to someone like her, who has been through that same experience, can help. “It’s from the parental point of view,” said Klaristenfeld. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t want to be a doctor, I just want to help parents reframe their mindset when it comes to parenting a child that is born early or is in the NICU.”

These days, Jodi’s life is filled with a lot of joy, from helping other parents like herself but especially, from Jenna, who is now a thriving happy little girl.

For more information about FLRRiSH, including Tennessee-specific resources, click here.

