Preet Chandi: Woman sets new record for polar expedition

Preet Chandi was thought to have become the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole solo and unsupported in 2021

An Army officer has broken the world record for the longest solo, unsupported, and unassisted polar expedition by a woman.

Preet Chandi, known as Polar Preet, first made history trekking to the South Pole in 2021.

The 33-year-old has so far travelled 868 miles (1,397 km) across Antarctica in temperatures as cold as -50C (-58F).

The previous female record was 858 miles (1,381 km), skied by Anja Blacha in 2020.

Despite breaking the record, Capt Chandi, from Derby, did not complete her original aim of becoming the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.

She set off from Hercules Inlet in November and hoped to reach Reedy Glacier within 75 days.

An online blog, that she has kept along the way, was last updated on Thursday.

She reported being about 30 nautical miles away from her pick-up point.

Capt Chandi said: "I'm pretty gutted that I don't have the time to complete the crossing.

"I know that I have done a huge journey, it's just difficult while I'm on the ice and I know it's not that far away."

She has been congratulated by the University of Derby, who awarded her an honorary degree last year.

Congratulations to Derby alumni and honorand @PreetChandi10 who has broken the record for the longest solo, unsupported, and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history. 👏🎉



@DerbyUniAlumni @KensingtonRoyal @TeamArmyUK pic.twitter.com/e4B14Xk4MD — University of Derby (@DerbyUni) January 20, 2023

