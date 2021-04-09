These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

The Telegraph

More than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been sent to Australia despite a shortage of jabs in the UK. Australia’s vaccine rollout was boosted by a shipment from Britain that was kept quiet to avoid controversy, according to reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on Thursday morning, did not deny the 717,000 doses manufactured in the UK had been sent to Australia but said it was not the Government who made the shipment. "No, the British Government has a contract with seven companies now, but of course including AstraZeneca, for the delivery by AstraZeneca to the UK for us to deploy through the NHS, and that's the bit I'm responsible for." Mr Hancock told Sky News: "In terms of what the companies do, these companies are manufacturing for all around the world and we source from everywhere in the world, so what I'm in control of, what matters for us as the UK Government, is making sure that we get the supplies that we have got contracted from the companies." Mr Hancock said last month that vaccine shortages in Britain mean there will be no more first appointments for jabs booked in April amid growing chaos with supplies. Australia has entered the vaccine row with the European Union in recent weeks after the bloc placed tough export controls on jabs. The Australian government received 300,000 UK-made doses at Sydney Airport on February 28, one month after the EU set up curbs on limiting vaccines being sent abroad.