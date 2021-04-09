These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

Elizabeth Stamp
  • Made up of 36 row houses, the Town House development recalls traditional terrace homes but with a graphic twist: The dwellings, which were designed by ShedKM, can be completed within two to three weeks.
  • While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking.
  • Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.
  • The home incorporates an array of sustainable elements, such as a water-catchment system, solar thermal panels, and a living roof. Recycled and reclaimed materials, such as recycled gypsum boards and reclaimed engineered hickory floors, were used for the interior.
  • Bauart Architekten’s two-story wood-framed Smallhouse can be assembled in one day on-site and features four panoramic windows—one for each zone in the home. The compact design’s layout can be customized to include an interior atrium, and future additions can easily be incorporated.
  • Comprising two prefab corrugated steel boxes on concrete plinths, Alchemy Architects’ Sonoma weeHouse takes full advantage of its hillside location. The main home includes a central “bed box” separating the living room and bathroom, and the other structure serves as a guest house.
  • The main house and its porch were shipped nearly complete and each element was cantilevered onto the site. Sliding glass walls provide access to sweeping views of the landscape.
  • Architecture firm Gluck+ devised this building—the first prefab, multiunit residential structure in New York—as a solution to the lack of moderate-income housing in the city. The seven-story building was manufactured in Pennsylvania and on-site installation was completed in just four weeks.
  • The building includes commercial space on the ground level; above, 56 modules make up 28 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. The interiors were designed with durability in mind and feature materials such as Corian counters, concrete floors, and aluminum windows.
  • Ecotech Design built this prototype hybrid house in the Mojave Desert using six shipping containers, which were fabricated in Los Angeles, then stacked in pairs at the site. Five containers are home to living spaces and the sixth is connected to the photography studio and provides equipment storage.
  • The house was built at half the cost of other prefab homes in the area, and thanks to the firm’s attention to energy efficiency, it exceeds the state’s energy code requirements by an impressive 50%. The building is topped with a modular living roof with native plants to absorb heat, glare, and CO2.
  • <em>Pre-Fab Living</em> (Thames & Hudson, $40)
A new book from Thames & Hudson explores the latest advancements in prefabricated housing

