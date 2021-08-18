'I prefer to die than to go with' Taliban: Afghan women face uncertain future

Molly Hennessy-Fiske
·8 min read

Tamana Bahar was a toddler when the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan. She never felt the militant group's cruelty, never hid her face. She grew up in a capital that enjoyed the freedoms allowed by American occupation. But the fear she did not know as a child — the terror her mother knew too well — is threatening the woman she has become.

As Taliban forces approached Kabul on Sunday, Bahar’s mother stayed home from her job at an Afghan ministry, but Bahar insisted on going to work at a government news agency. When her mother cautioned her to wear a burqa and loose clothes in case the extremists seized power, Bahar shrugged off the warning.

"I just laughed and told her, 'Mother, nothing will happen,' " she recalled by phone. "She was right."

After the Taliban swept through the capital, Bahar rushed home to find armed men filling her street, firing guns and tearing down pictures of women. On Tuesday, Bahar said they ruled the neighborhood and she feared they would soon start searching houses and seizing women for forced marriages or stoning them for minor offenses.

“I prefer to die than to go with them,” she said, but "all the government is in their hands, so how can I escape?”

Afghan women faced an uncertain future this week as U.S. forces withdrew and the Taliban consolidated control after its stunning advance across the nation. Nearly 250,000 Afghans fled their homes in recent months ahead of a Taliban takeover, 80% of them women and children, according to the United Nations' refugee agency. Women who had traveled to Kabul in recent weeks in search of protection found little in the capital and many returned to Kandahar, Jalalabad and Mazar-i-Sharif. Some women fled with families to the airport; many more hid at home.

Taliban officials who appeared Tuesday on state television and at a briefing in Kabul said women's rights would be respected within the boundaries of sharia, or Islamic law. The fundamentalist group ruled the country for five years until the 2001 U.S.-led invasion, denying girls an education and women the right to work, as well as refusing to let them travel outside their homes without a male relative. There have been no confirmed reports of the Taliban imposing such restrictions in areas it recently seized, but militants were reported to have taken over houses and set fire to at least one school.

A few women in Kabul gathered to protest Tuesday, and an Al Jazeera correspondent tweeted video with the caption, “Taliban: We want our rights, we want social security, the right to work, education and political participation."

Many remain concerned about women's rights under the Taliban, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in 2012 while demonstrating for women's rights in Pakistan.

“We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates,” Yousafzai wrote on Twitter, adding, “Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians."

Several U.S. groups are assisting Afghan women trying to leave the country, including the New York-based nonprofit International Refugee Assistance Project. They plan to hold a briefing Wednesday with an Afghan women’s rights advocate whom they helped file a petition for protection with the U.S. State Department after she was left out of the evacuation effort despite having worked on U.S. projects.

Some women still in Afghanistan on Tuesday said they did not trust the Taliban given the militants' track record of human rights violations.

“They are just saying that to the world so the world believes ... that they are changing,” Bahar said of the Taliban spokesman’s comments, recalling how the group made death threats against her until she quit her job at a magazine in 2017.

She said that when she tried to go outside Monday, armed Taliban fighters told her to stay inside even though she was wearing a burqa.

“They are not the kind of people where you can reason with them. You can’t say anything to them or they will kill you,” she said. “There is no person, no country, to defend us.”

Her father teaches at a high school that has been closed since the Taliban takeover. The militant group has said it will not enter homes or seize property, but Bahar and other women said fighters in their neighborhoods told them they would start house-to-house searches soon. She fears they will be looking for those who worked for the government, especially female journalists.

“They are saying they will start with our house,” she said, which she shares with her parents and siblings. “All members of my family are at risk just because of me.”

Bahar knows women who have left for India and Pakistan, but now their embassies in Afghanistan are closed, visas and flights scarce. She said that her parents are supportive but that there’s little they can do to protect her.

“They are just telling me find a way to escape the country because if they find you, they will kill you and they will kill all of us,” she said, but “all the government is in their hands, so how can I escape?”

Other Afghan women said their conservative families were already pressuring them to abandon their jobs and agree to arranged marriages.

“They said for me that you must marry,” said Samira, a women’s rights activist who asked to be identified by her first name because of security concerns.

“I’m crying and afraid. I feel broken,” she said in WhatsApp messages Tuesday, describing her future under the Taliban as “dark.”

Samira, 32, said that as she fled for home from her office on foot Sunday, wearing a suit without a head scarf, she was confronted by Taliban fighters.

“You are over!” she heard them shout as they told her to go home.

She hid with her family, deleting her photos from social media in case the Taliban was looking for targets.

“I’m struggling to find any way to protect myself,” she said.

A screenshot of text messages on WhatsApp
WhatsApp messages from Samira in Afghanistan on Aug. 17, 2021. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

Latifa Ainy, an activist who worked at a government ministry, also removed photos of herself from Facebook and WhatsApp in hopes of appeasing the Taliban, replacing them with photos of her children.

“All the women are staying at home. They can’t go outside and they are very worried about themselves — what can they do in the future? What will be their work?” said Ainy, 39.

On Monday, she watched Taliban fighters approach her family's apartment building to seize Land Rovers and other luxury cars from a nearby parking lot. If drivers refused, they beat them, injuring some, she said.

Her daughters — Nigina, 12 and Tahmina, 8 — were home from school indefinitely. Ainy was not sure how she would feed them. She and her husband, who also worked for the government, don’t know whether they will be paid this month.

They have relatives in Germany and Turkey but don’t know how they would get there. She said relatives who went to the Kabul airport this week were turned away.

“I don’t know what will happen to me, to my job, my life,” Ainy said. “I think about my daughters, the future of my daughters.”

Artist Basira Shahnawaz has worked with a U.S. Agency for International Development painting project for the last eight months, but because it was administered by Afghan officials, she said her application for a U.S. special immigrant visa was refused last week, despite a recommendation from a U.S. professor at Kabul University where her husband teaches piano.

“With the arrival of the Taliban, fear took over my whole being and all my achievements perished,” Shahnawaz, 25, said via WhatsApp on Tuesday.

She considers herself a women’s rights activist who resisted pressure from her conservative family, earned a master’s degree in visual and performing arts from Kabul University and opened a gallery where she displayed her drawings and paintings. The Taliban has a history of using sharia to destroy art and silence artists, she said. Already, she said the militants have made black burqas mandatory in her part of Kabul.

“I have fought for freedom, I have fought for the right to continue my education. I have fought for many years for many small things that were my religious and human right against my father and brother,” Shahnawaz said. “But today I am sitting at home and looking at the door and the wall in despair…. We do not even have relative freedom now. All our authority depends on men. They decide for us whatever they want.”

She called on U.S. officials to help women who want to leave the country or stay and get an education.

“Afghan women need support,” she said, otherwise “all the values ​​of the last two decades will be destroyed and all the losses will be on women.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. organizations prepare for influx of Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover

    Thousands of Afghan nationals are fleeing their country over fears of Taliban retaliation and repression. Organizations across the U.S. are now preparing to assist Afghans in the resettlement process. Ashley Faye, the development director for Refugee Services of Texas, joins CBSN "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss what they're doing to help.

  • Homeowner baffled by sister's ‘crazy’ financial request

    Homeowner baffled by sister's ‘crazy’ financial request: ‘Why would you leave your new home so that she could move in?’. A woman can't believe a family member is demanding to live in her new house. She consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice. "So me and my boyfriend recently bought a house together," the Reddit poster explained. "My sister currently has a one-year-old daughter and recently found out that she is pregnant again. Last week, she asked if she could live in our house. "My sister currently has a one-year-old daughter and recently found out that she is pregnant again. Last week, she asked if she could live in our house. "I explained to her that as much as I would like to be able to help her, me and my boyfriend worked hard to buy a house, so we didn't want to go back to renting". "She immediately got really p**** with me," the Reddit poster said. "She said that I'm 'selfish' for buying a house when I don't want kids, when there are so many families, such as hers, who could use my house. "I haven't spoken to her since. Today, my father called me. I told him about how ridiculous my sister was being. However, he sided with her, although not nearly as crazily. He said that I should 'think about it' since I'd be doing my sister a 'favor'". Reddit users thought the sister's demand was absurd. "The next time your dad brings it up, tell him to give her his house," one user wrote

  • Biden's vow to airlift Afghan allies meets ticking clock, risky rescue

    President Joe Biden's pledge to evacuate thousands more at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will run into the cold reality of a fast-closing window of time, insecurity all over Afghanistan and major logistical hurdles. As one U.S. official told Reuters "too many things have to go 100 percent correctly" to execute the plan to move out those going through the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process. The Pentagon is aiming to evacuate up to 22,000 SIV applicants, their families and other at-risk people.

  • 400-horsepower Nissan Z sports car revealed: Nissan remakes 370Z, drops numbers from nameplate

    Nissan introduced the 400-horsepower 2023 Nissan Z sports car, which replaces the 370Z after it went out of production following the 2020 model year.

  • Biden's rosy statements on Afghanistan, Covid have come back to haunt him

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • 'Field of Dreams' to be adapted into Peacock miniseries by 'Parks and Recreation' creator

    Kevin Costner's movie is having a big year.

  • Chinese government poised to strengthen diplomatic relations with Taliban

    The Chinese government criticized the U.S for its withdrawal from Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to swiftly gain control of the country. Although some Chinese officials remain concerned about the extremist group's potential influence over the Uighur Muslim population located in the Xinjiang province, the government is willing to strengthen its diplomatic relations with the Taliban. CBS News contributor and founder of Strategy Risks Isaac Stone Fish joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • 21 Extremely Clever Details You May Have Missed From Movies Released In 2021

    Of course the Red Guardian has Karl Marx's name tattooed on his knuckles.View Entire Post ›

  • A photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times captured graphic images of wounded Afghans after Taliban fighters used lethal weapons to maintain crowd control at the airport

    Photographer Marcus Yam said Taliban fighters took "indiscriminate" shots into the crowd at the Kabul Airport as Afghans tried to flee the country.

  • Fall of Kabul, fall of Saigon: Their horror was our horror. Anguished, we pray for a miracle

    I was in third grade in Saigon in 1975. I'm all too familiar with the pain in Afghanistan. Now they fear losing everything to a deadly enemy.

  • What's next for Afghanistan as Taliban takes power?

    Thousands of Afghans are seeking refuge as the Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from the White House. Then Griff Witte, a national correspondent for the Washington Post and former Kabul bureau chief, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the situation as U.S. troops withdraw.

  • 'Times have changed': some Afghan women defiant as Taliban return

    Afghan women and girls who have won freedoms they could not have dreamt of under the last Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago are desperate not to lose them now the Islamist militant movement is back in power. Taliban leaders have made reassurances in the build-up up to and aftermath of their stunning conquest of Afghanistan that girls and women would have the right to work and education, although they have come with caveats. Some women have already been ordered from their jobs during the chaos of Taliban advances across the country in recent days.

  • Afghanistan: 'All female staff have left my Kabul hotel'

    The BBC's Malik Mudassir says Taliban fighters are now providing security at his hotel in central Kabul.

  • How Much Is Piers Morgan Worth?

    British broadcaster, talk show host and journalist Piers Morgan's net worth is reported to total $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But Morgan claimed to be worth 250 million pounds, which...

  • U.S. scrambles to evacuate Americans and Afghans following Taliban takeover

    There's mounting pressure on the Biden administration to evacuate Americans and allies out of Afghanistan following the Taliban's rapid takeover. Pentagon officials said between 1,400 and 1,500 people have been evacuated from the country since Saturday. But thousands more remain, including many Afghans who are fearful of what's next in a country once again under the rule of the Taliban. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang report on the latest from more from Kabul and the White House. Then, Elliot Ackerman, a U.S. Marine veteran and author, and Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Human remains, other deaths investigated in C-17 swarmed at Kabul airport

    The Air Force is investigating human remains found in the wheel well of a C-17 that had been surrounded by panicked Afghans in Kabul.

  • Day One of Trevor Bauer hearing: 'She was the perfect victim for someone like Trevor'

    The woman accusing Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of assault took the witness stand Monday during the first day of the hearing over a restraining order.

  • Afghan women to have rights within Islamic law, Taliban say

    The militant group, which has taken control of Afghanistan, is pressed on fears over women's freedoms.

  • Photo shows posters of women at a Kabul beauty salon being painted over as the Taliban seized the city

    The Taliban stormed Kabul on Sunday and seized control of the presidential palace. Women fear reprisals and a loss of their rights.

  • Trevor Bauer's accuser pressed on social media omissions at restraining order hearing

    A San Diego woman seeking a restraining order against Trevor Bauer admitted she had sexual relationships with Padres players Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mike Clevinger.