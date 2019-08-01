'I prefer they don't': Trump says he hopes Cincinnati rally crowd doesn't revive 'send her back' chant

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he hopes supporters at his campaign rally in Cincinnati refrain from controversial “send her back” chanting about a black Democratic congresswoman — but he's not sure he can stop them if they do.

"I can’t tell you whether or not they are going to do that chant," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn Thursday afternoon as he was departing for Ohio.

"If they do the chant, we’ll have to see what happens," he said. "I don’t know that you can stop people. We’ll see what we can do. I’d prefer that they don’t. But if they do it, we’ll have to make a decision.”

Trump’s rally Thursday night at Cincinnati’s U.S. Bank Arena downtown will mark his first since chants of “send her back!” erupted at a rally in Greenville, N.C., two weeks ago.

The North Carolina crowd began chanting after Trump singled out Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as part of an escalating feud between the president and four Democratic congresswomen of color.

The chant sparked a bipartisan outcry, and Trump later blamed his supporters, even though he didn't try to stop the taunts that echoed his own comments.

"I disagree with it,” the president told reporters a day later. "I wasn't happy with that message."

But a day after that, Trump reversed himself and defended the North Carolina crowd, calling his supporters at that rally "incredible people" and "incredible patriots."

In Cincinnati, Trump will be taking his re-election campaign to a city with a long history of racial tension, segregation and inequality.

Asked his own message for the crowd, Trump said: "You know what my message is? I love them ... And I think they love me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Send her back': Donald Trump prefers no chant at Cincinnati rally