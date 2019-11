Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Through its Wholly-Owned Indirect Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced its acquisition of Berry Town Center, a 99,441 square foot shopping center anchored by a high-performing Publix grocery store. Berry Town Center is located in the greater Orlando area five miles southwest of Disney World, Orlando's largest employer. Berry Town Center sits at the intersection of Highway 27 and Sand Mine Road, which sees a high-volume traffic count of over 41,500 CPD.

Preferred Apartment Communities More

PAC made this investment through its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary New Market Properties, LLC. Michael Aide, Senior Vice President, Director of Investments of New Market said, "Berry Town Center is our fourth asset in Orlando and our 26th Publix-anchored center, making New Market the fourth largest Publix landlord in the country." Michael added, "This acquisition increases the size of our portfolio to 51 grocery-anchored centers in nine states with 5.75 million square feet consistent with our strategy to acquire well-positioned grocery-anchored centers in suburban Sunbelt and Mid-Atlantic markets with strong demographics that are anchored by market leading grocers."

This acquisition was financed with a first mortgage loan from John Hancock.

About New Market Properties, LLC

New Market Properties, LLC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. and is focused on the grocery anchored shopping center sector. New Market currently owns and operates a portfolio of grocery anchored shopping centers in nine states. New Market's strategy is to prudently grow and operate its existing portfolio throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. New Market targets high quality suburban markets with dominant grocers such as Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Tom Thumb, HEB and Giant Food.

New Market Logo (PRNewsfoto/Preferred Apartment Advisors) More

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery anchored shopping centers, and office buildings. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At September 30, 2019, the Company was the approximate 98.2% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.