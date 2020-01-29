Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of a Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Through its Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") announced its acquisition of Wakefield Crossing, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 75,927 square foot Wakefield Crossing Shopping Center is anchored by Food Lion, the top market share grocer in Raleigh. This high barrier to entry location is strategically positioned at the entrance of the master planned Wakefield community, home to Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools. The center is surrounded by very affluent demographics, has ideal access, and has 692 linear feet of frontage along Falls of Neuse Road which carries over 29,000 vehicles per day.

Preferred Apartment Communities More

PAC made this investment through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary New Market Properties, LLC. Michael Aide, Executive Vice President & Managing Director of New Market said, "Wakefield Crossing Shopping Center is our third shopping center in the Raleigh MSA. We now own 53 grocery-anchored centers, all of which are consistent with our strategy to acquire well-positioned grocery-anchored centers in suburban Sunbelt and Mid-Atlantic markets with strong demographics that are anchored by market leading grocers."

PAC financed the acquisition utilizing a first mortgage loan from Aegon Life Insurance Company.

About New Market Properties, LLC

New Market Properties, LLC is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. and is focused on the grocery anchored shopping center sector. New Market currently owns and operates a portfolio of grocery anchored shopping centers in nine states. New Market's strategy is to prudently grow and operate its existing portfolio throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. New Market targets high quality suburban markets with dominant grocers such as Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Tom Thumb, HEB, and Giant Food.

New Market Logo (PRNewsfoto/Preferred Apartment Advisors) More

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased Class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At September 30, 2019, the Company was the approximate 98.2% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.