Preferred Coin Exchange to Participate at Global Portfolio Strategy Summit & Reveal Insights Into Where the Numismatics Market is Headed

HUDSON, WI - (NewMediaWire) - February 16, 2023 - Preferred Coin Exchange will sponsor the upcoming Global Portfolio Strategy Summit at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, February 19-12, 2023.



Eric Harmon, Director of Operations, will show investors how history is beginning to repeat itself during his keynote presentation on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 11:05 am.

Mr. Harmon will outline a series of events that occurred during the expansion of the U.S. coin market. He will also share with attendees why he believes these events, down to the minute detail, are beginning to unfold in the same sequence and cadence in other markets and how investors in precious coins can learn to take advantage of this little-known knowledge.

The team at PCE believes institutional money is moving into the precious coin and numismatic market and will ultimately control the market and prices. They believe the window of opportunity for investors to take advantage of price movements in specific coins is closing quickly. They will show attendees of the event which coins are moving now and why and share how investors can benefit.

The passion that created Preferred Coin Exchange was to protect collectors and investors by educating them and providing them with complete visibility into changes in the precious coin market. Representatives from PCE will be on hand to share their passion, all of the secrets of the industry and to provide transparency which gives their clients control over every aspect of the precious coin investing and collecting experience.

About Preferred Coin Exchange

Founded in 2015, Preferred Coin Exchange is a privately held company based in Hudson Wisconsin that has built its business by providing complete transparency for investors and collectors of rare coins. The team has a unique consultative approach that gives the client total visibility into the rare coin market and allows them to be empowered to make educated decisions.

