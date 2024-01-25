Use of preferred names could be required in CO schools

(COLORADO) — A bill has been introduced in the Colorado General Assembly which, if passed, would require Colorado public and charter schools to use a student’s preferred name. Under the stipulations set forth by the bill, refusal to use a student’s preferred name would be deemed a form of discrimination.

Article 39 of the bill defines “preferred name” as “any name that a student requests to be known as that is different from the student’s legal name.”

The bill would also require the creation of a task force of 9 members, appointed by the Department of Education, who would provide advice to schools on how to best implement these policies. The task force will be required to publish their reports on their website and to submit the reports to each Colorado school district’s superintendent by Feb. 1, 2025. The task force would be dissolved on July 1, 2026.

According to Article 108 of the bill, the task force would be responsible for determining, among other things, guidelines for how to communicate when the student’s preferred name is not used in the student’s home, and how to notify parents of a student’s request that the school use their preferred name.

Stephanie Vigil, a representative from El Paso County District 16, is one of the sponsors of the bill, along with Senator Faith Winter and Senator Janice Marchman.

