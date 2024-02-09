Preferred pronouns for GOP lawmakers attacking Arizona's transgender youth are ruth/less

Liberty High School students Carter Ashton, 17, Lydia Rhodes, 17, and Ava Synder, 18, show support for transgender students outside the Peoria Unified School District's governing board meeting to decide whether to draft an anti-trans bathroom policy on Thursday, April 27.

In an election year, politicians will do anything to stir up the party faithful.

So, while Republicans on the national level thwart efforts to solve the border crisis so they can campaign on there being a border crisis, Republicans at the Arizona Legislature are attacking — children.

Particularly transgender children, although for most of MAGA, an assault on any member of the LGBTQ community will do.

Last year, the Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature passed a number of bills aimed at transgender students.

They died on the desk of Gov. Katie Hobbs, who said, correctly, that she would veto anything that “aims to attack and harm children.”

This attack could go directly to voters

The legislative bullies are back at it again, however, this time not only introducing bills (that will be vetoed), but also aiming to use the GOP majority to pass Senate Concurrent Resolution 1013, which would bypass the governor and take their prejudices directly to voters.

Those who push these cruel, unnecessary measures will tell you their goal is to protect students, including transgender students.

No.

It is the kind of legislation that’s meant to convince gullible voters that they (or their children) have something to fear from transgender students.

It is meant to appease the most prejudiced members of the Republican base in a way that will only create more trouble for kids who already are vulnerable to attacks and susceptible to the mental anguish brought on by bullying and alienation.

Legislation demonizes transgender students

In a better world lawmakers would come together in a transactional way to humanely address some people’s concerns about young people with varying gender identities.

But we don’t live in that world.

Last year's 'bathroom bill': Was filled with transparent BS

Senate Concurrent Resolution 1013 says things like a school must notify parents when staff members use a transgender student’s self-designated name and pronouns, and would require the school to first get parental permission.

It also says staff members don’t have to use those pronouns if it is against their “religious or moral convictions.”

And there is inflammatory language about showers, locker rooms, bathrooms and rooms on overnight trips that seems less about protecting children than frightening parents into thinking they and their children have something to fear.

Pronouns of lawmakers would be ruth/less

It’s a shame, but not unusual.

Over time I’ve found that when there is language like “religious or moral convictions” in a piece of legislation, it almost always was put there by individuals who have neither for individuals who have neither.

The resolution moved forward on a party-line vote.

Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh, a teacher, said, “This will become a debate on a statewide level, harming God knows how many kids and forcing them into further isolation and harassment and bullying. I think that the effect of that will be incalculable.”

In today’s vernacular, the preferred pronouns for the people behind these measures are ruth/less.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Transgender students are the target (again) of Arizona lawmakers