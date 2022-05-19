Preformed Line Products Company's (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Preformed Line Products' (NASDAQ:PLPC) stock is up by 5.7% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Preformed Line Products' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Preformed Line Products is:

12% = US$41m ÷ US$329m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Preformed Line Products' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Preformed Line Products seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Preformed Line Products' moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Preformed Line Products' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Preformed Line Products''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Preformed Line Products Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Preformed Line Products' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 13% (implying that it retains 87% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Preformed Line Products has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Preformed Line Products' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

