Do Preformed Line Products' (NASDAQ:PLPC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Preformed Line Products' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Preformed Line Products' EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Preformed Line Products remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to US$599m. That's encouraging news for the company!

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Preformed Line Products Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Preformed Line Products insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$50m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 12% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Preformed Line Products To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Preformed Line Products' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Preformed Line Products is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

