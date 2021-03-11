Pregnancy is supposed to be filled with joy, but for this Charlotte woman, it is hell

1 / 2

Pregnancy is supposed to be filled with joy, but for this Charlotte woman, it is hell

Laurie Larsh
·5 min read

Baby showers, gender reveals, bump pictures — pregnancy is typically a time of joyful celebrations. But for Charlotte area resident Siobhan Havlik, 37, there hasn’t been a lot to celebrate. She hasn’t been upstairs in her house in months. She has not bathed or put her two daughters, 7 and 5, to bed. She hasn’t even been able to brush her own hair.

Eighteen weeks pregnant and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum for the third time, Havlik said, “It’s not that you forget after the first pregnancy but it’s more like I did it one time, I can do it again.” But for the less than 2% of women who suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum — extreme, persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy that can lead to dehydration, weight loss, electrolyte imbalances, hospitalization and even death — it is nothing short of a living hell.

HG is a rare disorder, but for those whom it affects, it is life altering. “I have gone days without eating or drinking anything at all. Water is a trigger — it’s actually the worst liquid. Motion is a trigger, someone touching me is a trigger, food is a trigger. I literally sit on the couch all day for months, and that is how I spend my pregnancy,” Havlik said. “Some women have it even worse and will vomit 50-60 times per day.”

Comedian Amy Schumer and the Dutchess Kate Middleton have been vocal about their struggles with hyperemesis during their pregnancies. In her documentary, ”Expecting Amy,” Schumer talks about vomiting blood and eventually having to cancel her tour due to her battle with hyperemesis.

Many ob-gyns see only a handful of hyperemesis patients each year and may not understand the seriousness of the condition. Dr. Marlena Fejzo, Ph.D., a geneticist who researches hyperemesis at the University of California, Los Angeles and University of Southern California, and who has suffered from the condition herself, recommended to the New York Times that women recruit a spouse or friend to be their advocate during doctor visits. “When you get so weak and you’re so nauseous, a lot of times you can’t really advocate for yourself,” Fejzo said. A list of experienced hyperemesis doctors can be found on the HER Foundation website.

Havlik was a teacher at the start of her first pregnancy, before hyperemesis forced her to quit. From the start of her pregnancy she was vomiting every 30 minutes and trying to hide it. “I just thought, this is what pregnancy is. I can’t complain. No one doesn’t work just because they are pregnant.”

Substantial weight loss and a lot of self advocacy eventually led to Havlik being diagnosed with hyperemesis and getting on a Zofran pump to help manage the nausea. In addition to the severe symptoms suffered during pregnancy by the mother, the condition can also lead to increased risks of preterm birth, low birth weight and small gestational size. Because there is no specific test to identify hyperemesis gravidarum and an overall lack of awareness and information, even with her third pregnancy, Havlik has had to fight to be treated.

“I was so sick and dehydrated early on that I had to go to the emergency room. I knew I was risking COVID exposure and my immune system was shot, but I was desperate. My husband was not allowed in with me due to COVID procedures, and the staff was so overwhelmed that no one could help me. I was literally sitting there crying from starvation,” Havlik said.

“There is such little awareness around hyperemesis, and a lot of medical professionals are dismissive. They think it is made up. I’ve had a nurse tell me that if I just try to eat I won’t vomit, as if I’m causing this, I’m making this up.”

According to the HER Foundation, 82.2% of women reported negative psychosocial changes from hyperemesis , including socioeconomic changes, job loss, fear of future pregnancies, depression and anxiety. Women who reported that their health-care provider was uncaring or unaware of the severity of their symptoms were nearly twice as likely to report these psychiatric consequences.

“There are a lot of women who terminate their pregnancy because they have to be able to work or they don’t have help,” Havlik said. “I am lucky to have the support of my husband and family and friends. My husband bears the brunt of this because he is working and paying the bills and being a caretaker to me and to the girls. Our marriage suffers after each birth. We have to work to rebuild what is lost.”

The emotional, mental and psychological effects are something that many women suffering from hyperemesis struggle with. “You feel so far removed from normalcy,” Havlik said. “No one really knows how to support you. You can’t leave your house, you can’t enjoy meals.

“The best thing I can recommend to people wanting to help someone who suffers from hyperemesis is to just be mindful and research. Go to the HER Foundation site. There is a great documentary on Amazon called Sick: The Battle Against HG. This condition is very real, and it is extremely isolating.”

A marathon runner who regularly works out six days a week, the lack of a physical and mental outlet during her pregnancies has been hard on Havlik, but her training has also given her strength. “Marathon training has helped from a mental strength perspective. I’m stubborn. If I want something bad enough, then I tough it out. Just like with a marathon, the training is hard. You think, “Why am I doing this?” But when you finish and feel that accomplishment you’re ready to do it again.”

Despite the immense sacrifice and suffering, Havlik is grateful. “There are no cute bump pictures, and I’ve had times where I don’t want to be pregnant, but I’m so grateful I can get pregnant and I can carry babies full-term. I want this baby so much, and I can’t wait to meet him or her,” Havlik said.

Recommended Stories

  • 7 questions your OB-GYN wishes you would ask them when pregnant

    It's common to feel intimidated when talking to your OBGYN, but coming prepared with a list of questions to ask can ease pregnancy-related concerns.

  • Meet The 10 Visionaries Who Are Going To Help You Crush Your Goals This Year

    They're chasing big dreams for 2021—just like you.From Women's Health

  • A holocaust survivor received a Clubhouse invite. Thousands came to hear him speak.

    Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann had given speeches at many events over the years about his experiences, but none of them had lasted 16 hours or included

  • House Passes $1.9-Trillion Stimulus Package, Biden To Sign Bill Friday: What You Need To Know

    The House of Representatives voted 220-211 Wednesday to approve a $1.9-trillion stimulus bill supported by President Joe Biden. What Happened: The bill, formally known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, marks the first legislative victory for Biden since he took office in January. The president plans to sign the bill into law Friday, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The House vote follows the Senate’s 50-49 passage of its version of the bill on Saturday in a marathon session dubbed “vote-a-rama” by political pundits. See also: How to Invest Your ,400 Stimulus Check The Senate version did not include the $15-per-hour minimum wage provision included in the House’s original version, which passed on Feb. 27 — hence the need for a second vote by the House. The vote came down along party lines, with Maine Rep. Jared Golden the sole Democrat opposing the measure. “Borrowing and spending hundreds of billions more in excess of meeting the most urgent needs poses a risk to both our economic recovery and the priorities I would like to work with the Biden administration to achieve, like rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure and fixing our broken and unaffordable health care system,” Golden said in a statement. Related Link: How To Prepare For The First Bear Market Of Your Trading Career What To Expect: The keystone of the bill is another round of direct federal stimulus checks for taxpayers, with checks of up to $1,400 to individuals making $80,000 or less, single parents earning $120,000 or less and couples with a combined household income of no more than $160,000. The new bill has limits on who will be receiving stimulus funds: Individuals earning at least $80,000 a year of adjusted gross income, heads of households earning at least $120,000 and married couples earning at least $160,000 will not be eligible. The Market Reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied by 487.81 points to 32,320.55 and set an intraday record high during Wednesday's session. The S&P 500 was up 0.81% at last check, while the Nasdaq was 0.31% higher. Related Link: Twitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump Ban Photo by Bjoertvedt/WikiMedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent WeekEconomy Adds 379,000 Jobs In February: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sophie Turner Shared a Crucial Message in Support of Meghan Markle

    Meghan spoke about experiencing suicidal ideation.

  • KIND has new frozen smoothie bowls, and you’ll want to stock up ASAP

    The protein-packed, plant-based treat makes it worth sitting down for breakfast. The post KIND has new frozen smoothie bowls, and you’ll want to stock up ASAP appeared first on In The Know.

  • Italy reports 332 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 22,409 new cases

    Italy reported 332 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,409 from 19,749 the day before. Some 361,040 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 345,336, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 100,811 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

  • 10 Things You Didn't Know About Serena Williams—By Serena Williams

    In her own words, Serena Williams reveals the celeb closet she'd love to raid, her surprising hidden talent and the one TV show she just couldn't watch.

  • Ryan Murphy Responds to Claims From Naya Rivera's Father of 'Broken Promises' Over Her Son's College Fund

    George Rivera put Ryan Murphy on blast on Tuesday, claiming "broken promises" and "hollow gestures" in connection with an announced college fund for Josey.

  • The Mediterranean diet doesn't just help you lose weight - everyone around you gets healthier too

    The Spanish researchers said the "halo effect" of healthy eating seems to spread through the entire household when people cook and eat meals together.

  • Have you had the Covid jab? Great, then let’s hook up

    When was the last time you had a first date kiss? A while ago, most likely. Yet for those of us who are single, those little physical frissons were our way of discovering if the man we had been chatting to was someone we wanted to keep around, or toss back into the dating pool. For the last year, those vital cues have largely been denied us – and being single during a global pandemic has been an unnatural experience. While my married and coupled up friends have spent their time playing happy families and baking banana bread, I – like a lot of midlifers – have been twiddling my thumbs. With social interactions now such a high-risk affair, most of us have put our love lives on hold, and entered a year of ‘slow dating’. Dinner dates on Zoom and FaceTiming men I matched with on apps have taken the place of a bottle of red and a candlelit meal for two. All of this has made it difficult to detect whether there really is a spark as we stare at each other across a computer screen. We may have exhausted each other’s list of favourite films, learnt what time they have breakfast, lunch and dinner (yawn) – but do we actually fancy them? It’s so hard to tell. Now, this is all set to change: as the vaccination programme works its way at great speed through the age groups, those of us over 50 are all set to be jabbed by the end of March. Whether you are AstraZeneca or Pfizer, there has been a systemic shift and post-vaxx, dating will be a wholly different game. According to new research from dating site OkCupid, there has been a 137 per cent increase in mentions of ‘vaccine’ on people’s profiles – and I can’t tell you how exciting that feels. As the first rays of spring sunshine have begun to appear over the horizon (albeit quickly disappearing again), this news has brought about a euphoria that the delights of a possible togetherness without fear of infection is finally within our reach. One friend tells me that, after a year of eating and sleeping her way through three lockdowns, it is as if she has suddenly awoken from a bad dream, and feels about 10 years younger. Cue running around the park in dayglo sportswear to banish her ‘corona stone’, and a strict no sugar/white carb diet. Ditto. Since I have my vaccination date – seven sleeps to go – I felt a shift in attitude and energy. There is hope in the air for the first time. I can feel a certain exhilaration wash over me as I mentally prep myself for a proper date. What to wear? Smart casual? Mini skirt and cowboy boots? Should we hug? Or will we still be at the elbow bumping stage? The questions are endless. To be honest, it all feels quite strange, and even though we are getting ready to find love, one might argue that to vaxx or not to vaxx is hardly the most romantic pre-date sweet talk. But for the moment, carrying your vaccination card or stating you are pro getting jabbed is bound to ease anxiety and allow romance to flourish more freely.

  • Will More Familiar Faces Return to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Beach? Star Jake Borelli Weighs In

    As we gear up for the return of Grey’s Anatomy , there’s only one question on our mind: Will Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) be OK after that...

  • Expert chides relaxing COVID mandates: 'I don't know why you can't wait just a little longer'

    The decision by some U.S. governors to lift their states’ mask mandates has drawn criticism from public health experts who feel that it’s too soon to make such a move.

  • 'Down on His Luck' Senior Dog Swampy, 15, Wants to Find a Forever Home By St. Patrick's Day

    Dressed all in green for St. Patrick's Day, "southern gentleman" Swampy "is reaching his golden time at the end of the rainbow," according to St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter

  • Charlotte Church confirms she has welcomed third child

    Holly Willoughby let the cat out of the bag on 'This Morning'.

  • Mike Fisher Proudly Shows Off His Priceless Birthday Gift for Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher took to social media to celebrate the singer’s 38th birthday. Keep scrolling to see the hilarious gift her husband got her.

  • Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview won't dent Britain's $694 million royals tourism business, says a leading tour operator

    "The monarchy has survived so many crises from civil war to the abdication," a representative for British Tours told Insider.

  • Native American vaccination rates skyrocket as tribe help others despite Internet challenges

    Native American tribes are pulling off many of the most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns in the U.S., bucking stereotypes about tribal governments.The big picture: Despite severe technological barriers, some tribes are vaccinating their members so efficiently, and at such high rates, that they've been able to branch out and offer coronavirus vaccines to people outside of their tribes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Native Americans are one of the most at-risk groups for contracting and dying from the coronavirus. But tribal nations have rallied to get members vaccinated and helped nearby communities while major cities have struggled with rollouts.Details: Tribes, which are sovereign nations that can set their own eligibility criteria, immediately got doses and launched vigorous campaigns on vaccines.The White Earth Nation in Minnesota was so successful in early vaccinations that it immediately began vaccinating non-tribal members, Minnesota Public Radio reports. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado last week said after it has vaccinated 1,900 of its tribal members and staff it will offer 2,000 doses to the general public. Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, the tribe of Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland, also started offering doses to nearby residents after tribal members received theirs. Several tribes in Oklahoma have, too.An AP analysis of federal data showed Native Americans were getting vaccinated at a rate higher than all but five states by February's end.What they're saying: "White Earth has done a phenomenal job, vaccinating nearly 90% of elders in Mahnomen County, extending eligibility to Native and non-Native adults in the community ... I am proud to be a White Earth member," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted after getting her vaccine."This shows when we state and federal governments trust tribal governments to take care of their communities, they go above and beyond for their members and neighbors," Flanagan, who lost her brother to the coronavirus, told Axios.Between the lines: The early success is even more impressive when taking into account the dismal state of internet access on tribal lands. A 2019 FCC report shows that 36% of housing units on tribal land have no access to broadband — compared to 8% on non-tribal land. In 2019, the American Indian Policy Institute found that 18% of tribal reservation residents have no internet access at home, wireless or land-based. Three Indigenous principles have helped provide the impetus to get vaccinated, according to activist Allie Young, a citizen of the Navajo Nation:Recognize how Native Americans' actions will impact the next seven generations.Act in honor of ancestors who fought to ensure their survival and elders who carry on their traditions and cultures.Hold on to ancestral knowledge in the ongoing fight to protect Mother Earth. The bottom line: The vaccination campaign worked largely through word of mouth and tribal outreach. But chronic underfunding, mismanagement at the federally run Indian Health Service and poor technological infrastructure still mean that Native Americans often can't access telemedicine and other important services."We knew how to reach our population, despite these obstacles, because we've been having to overcome these obstacles for some time already," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, Seattle Indian Health Board's chief research officer and member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma. "That doesn't mean you let it continue."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

    Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others. It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles. But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges. When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters). It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him). George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH. Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King. Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things. In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family. Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy. But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered. It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was. In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill? Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded. Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions). The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.

  • Michelle Obama Reveals The New Favorite Workout She Discovered Amid COVID-19 Quarantine

    "The high-impact stuff that I used to do, as I’m approaching 60, it just doesn’t work."