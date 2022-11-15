Pregnant 18-year-old mother found dead inside car in Sanford, police say

Sanford police said they need help to figure out who killed a pregnant 18-year-old.

Investigators said an officer was on patrol when he found Kaylin Fiengo dead inside a running car, in a parking lot near Coastline Park on Friday.

Investigators are searching for any information that could lead to a suspect. So far, they have several leads.

Fiengo had a young child and was 12 weeks pregnant.

Her case has been reclassified as a double homicide.

Here are details on a GoFundMe that was set up to support Fiengo’s family and funeral expenses.

