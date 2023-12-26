Pregnant 18 year old who never showed for doctor's appointment now part of missing-persons investigation

Generic police tape scene. A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape. [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Authorities in Texas are searching for a pregnant 18-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

Savanah Soto was last seen on Friday in Leon Valley, a city about 10 miles from downtown San Antonio.

Soto was supposed to be induced that day, but failed to show up at the hospital, according to reports from the area.

Law enforcement in Texas issued a Clear Alert for Soto in response to her disappearance.

She was last seen in a gray 2013 Kia Optima with a temporary tag of 4289D57. Soto is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has both brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen or has any information related to Soto’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-812-3259.

What is a Clear Alert?

A Clear Alert, or the state’s Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert was created in 2019 to help police locate and rescue missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The alert was also designed to help assist law enforcement in locating a potential or potential suspects.

Here is the criteria for the state of Texas:

Is the individual 18 to 64 years of age, whose whereabouts are unknown?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or is the disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping?

Is the clear alert request within 72 hours of the individual's disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident?

This is developing story and will be updated with additional details.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing Texas 18 year old Savanah Soto has Clear Alert issued in case