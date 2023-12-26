Pregnant 18-year-old vanishes before she’s scheduled to give birth, Texas family says

An 18-year-old pregnant woman is missing after she didn’t show up to a hospital appointment, and authorities believe she’s in danger, Texas police told news outlets.

Savanah Soto, of Leon Valley, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, police told KSAT.

Soto was supposed to go to the hospital that day to give birth, investigators said, the outlet reported. Doctors were going to induce labor, her family told police, but Soto never arrived.

Authorities issued a CLEAR Alert for Soto on Dec. 25, KTRK reported.

Such alerts are made in cases where “missing, kidnapped or abducted adults … are in immediate danger of injury or death,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Soto’s friends and family met at Valencia Lofts, the apartment complex where she was last seen, to spread word of her disappearance and launch a search of their own, KENS reported.

“I pray to God every day, every minute, every second of the day we pray to God to bring her home, to bring her home safely because we need her home, to complete our family again,” Soto’s grandmother, Rachel Soto, told the TV station.

Soto has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 115 pounds, KTRK reported. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-812-3259.

