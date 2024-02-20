Pregnant 20-year-old, boyfriend found shot to death after Valentine’s date, AL cops say

A couple expecting their first child together were found shot dead in a car after they went out for a Valentine’s Day date, Alabama authorities said.

Now, the Birmingham Police Department is investigating their deaths as homicides.

Family began searching for Angelina Webster and Christian Norris, both 20, after the expectant parents disappeared while going to the movies at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, Birmingham police said in a news release.

Police confirmed Webster was pregnant.

“They were really happy to be parents,’’ Sherita Clark, Norris’ cousin, told AL.com.

Clark said her cousin loved his girlfriend and described Webster as a “smiley person” who gave “big hugs.”

Two days after the couple was last seen, police said they found the couple’s car in the Wylam neighborhood of Birmingham. Inside, the 20-year-olds were dead with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

“You ever had your heart just stepped on and (it) went to the bottom of your stomach? Yeah that’s what that was like,” Webster’s brother Demarco Thomas told WBMA.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he and his family were mourning after learning his cousin was one of the 20-year-olds found dead in the car.

Their deaths were part of a deadly bout of gun violence for Birmingham, he said.

“In two unrelated incidents, four men were killed by gunfire in Smithfield,” Woodfin said in a statement. “And in Wylam, two people were found dead. One of them was my cousin.”

No one has been arrested in connection with their deaths, police told McClatchy News on Feb. 20. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“My family is no stranger to the devastating consequences of violence,” Woodfin wrote. “The pain never gets easier. This level of loss is distressing, unacceptable and cannot – must not – be tolerated.”

Couple’s search for missing boy turns deadly when car hits their horses, family says

Pregnant mom shot to death in ‘ambush,’ Colorado cops say. Two suspects on the run

Children report parents missing before mom’s body found in cornfield, SC officials say

Wife’s body still missing after blood found in husband’s truck, cops say. He gets prison