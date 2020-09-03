Pregnant Australian woman arrested in her pyjamas for creating Facebook event to protest lockdown

Zoe Lee Buhler was taken away from her house in handcuffs

Australian police have been criticised after they arrested and charged a pregnant woman in her home over a social media post.

Zoe Lee Buhler, 28, was arrested in her Ballarat home after she created a “freedom day” event on Facebook encouraging people to protest against lockdowns in the town in Victoria state on Saturday.

Her husband streamed the arrest live on Facebook, and the footage has now been watched more than 1.2 million times.

"My two kids are here - I have an ultrasound in an hour," she says. "This is ridiculous... I didn't realise I was doing anything wrong."

She was charged for incitement, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $99,132 (£55,000).

Victorian Bar president, Wendy Harris QC, said “the enforcement action of the police… appeared disproportionate to the threat she presented”.

Ms Buhler told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she did not know she had broken any law and would have taken the post down if police had contacted her about it.

“I didn’t realise that I wasn’t allowed to… The police could have given me a phone call and say, look, you need to take down your event or you could be charged with a crime and I would have done that. It could have been as simple as that,” she said.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told a media conference he had been briefed on the arrest on Thursday morning and was “absolutely satisfied” the officers acted appropriately.

He admitted the arrest was a “terrible” look, and that police had “stuffed” the “optics”, but that Ms Buhler had been charged with a serious offence.

“We’re absolutely satisfied the members behaved appropriately and in accordance with our policy,” he said.

Ms Buhler’s brother Jordon Buhler established a crowdfunding page to help pay her “fine and legal fees”.