Pregnant California woman stuck in Afghanistan says Taliban 'hunting Americans'

A pregnant California woman identified only as Nasaria is one of the 100-200 Americans who remain stranded in Afghanistan at the mercy of the new Taliban regime.

Nasaria says the Taliban are "hunting Americans" now that the U.S. military presence has completely withdrawn from the region.

"I think to myself, ‘Am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here? What’s going to happen?'" she told Voice of America in an interview. "Apparently they’re [the Taliban] going door-to-door… trying to see if anybody has a blue passport."

Nasaria says she and her Afghan husband scrambled to try to make a flight out of the country during the U.S. evacuation effort.

"The situation at the airport felt surreal," she said. "It was so hard to get on a flight. There were a couple of days where we had to sleep on streets... People were literally stepping over people. That’s how bad it was."

"I’ve never in my life have experienced anything like this... It was like literally a movie scene," she continued.

Nasaria explains that she and her husband were confronted and even shot at by the Taliban when they attempted to walk toward a boarding flight.

"Our troops were literally at the gate just waiting for us to continue walking and they had blocked us," she explained. She began walking faster, trying to blast past the obstructing Taliban, when they "started shooting right by my leg and told me to come back or they will shoot me," she said.

Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, has been working to rescue stranded U.S. citizens in Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrawal. She said that Nasaria was assaulted by Taliban soldiers and kicked in the stomach while pregnant. "Anyone who says there aren't people stranded is wrong," Issa said last week.

