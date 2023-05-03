Pregnant cow rescued after falling down embankment on Skye

Rescue of pregnant cow

A pregnant cow had to be rescued after falling down an embankment near Kilmuir on the Isle of Skye.

Firefighters from Skye, Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness along with vets went to the aid of the animal and its unborn calf.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the scene at Bornisketaig.

Animal rescue techniques developed by experts at University of Glasgow and vets were used to save the cow.

Station commander Nick Nethercott said: "The rescue took several hours and the animal was handed into the care of the farmer.

"I am pleased to say that the cow is at home in her barn and recovering well with her calf who made its arrival over the weekend."

The rescue was carried out last Thursday.

