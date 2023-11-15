Pregnant creature — with 545 eggs — found on mountain in Angola. It’s a new species

Under the cover of darkness, a group of patterned creatures gathered around a rocky pool on a mountain in Angola. It was the animal’s breeding season. The activity, however, was interrupted by passing scientists.

Researchers ventured into the Serra da Namba mountains in southern Africa on several surveys between 2016 and 2020, according to a study published Nov. 10 in the journal Vertebrate Zoology. They set out at night during the rainy season to search for amphibians.

And they succeeded.

In small pools and on moist rocks, researchers found 15 toads with a distinct “hourglass-shaped” pattern, the study said. Taking a closer look, they realized they’d discovered a new species: Poyntonophrynus nambensis, or the Namba pygmy toad.

The Namba pygmy toad is considered “medium-sized,” reaching about 1.4 inches, researchers said. It has a “robust” body, noticeable warts and a “rough” texture of skin. Female toads are “larger and rougher than males.”

Photos show the Namba pygmy toad. Overall, its body is brownish gray with some lighter beige spots and brighter orange patches. On its back, the toad has a paler blotch that researchers described as “hourglass-shaped.”

Several Poyntonophrynus nambensis, or Namba pygmy toads, including a mating pair (D) and the species’ eggs (F).

Namba pygmy toads live in rocky mountain areas surrounded by grasslands, the study said. They were found breeding and mating in wet environments. A photo shows one of these environments, a rocky pool.

One female toad was found pregnant with 545 eggs and later gave birth in captivity, researchers said. A photo shows these black and white eggs.

The new species has only been found around the Serra da Namba mountains between elevations of about 5,700 feet and about 6,000 feet, according to the study. Researchers said they named the new species after this area where it was discovered.

A photo shows the rocky pools where researchers found Namba pygmy toads breeding.

The Serra da Namba mountains are in Cuanza Sul province, along Angola’s western coast. Angola borders the Atlantic Ocean to the west, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north, Zambia to the east and Namibia to the south.

The new species was identified by its coloring, pattern and other subtle physical features, the study said. DNA analysis found the new species had between about 6% and about 12% genetic divergence from other pygmy toads.

The research team included Ninda Baptista, Pedro Vaz Pinto, Chad Keates, Javier Lobón-Rovira, Shelley Edwards and Mark-Oliver Rödel. Researchers also discovered a second new species of pygmy toad.

