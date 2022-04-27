Pregnant Danville woman shot multiple times, baby dies

Apr. 27—Danville police say a 21-year-old Danville woman who was shot several times Tuesday night is in stable condition, however her unborn child did not survive the shooting.

The victim was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Danville police were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night for a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and learned she was pregnant.

She was then transported to an area hospital.

Officers located several shell casings outside of the residence.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.