Pregnant daughter of Colorado shooting victim pays tribute to father: ‘I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle’

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
A photo of Colorado shooting victim Kevin Mahoney and his daughter, Erika Mahoney

(Erika Mahoney/@MahoneyEB/Twitter)

The pregnant daughter of a Colorado shooting victim has paid tribute to her father, 61 year-old Kevin Mahoney, who was one of 10 people killed in the attack on Monday.

Writing in a statement to Twitter, Erika Mahoney said her father was one of those killed during the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and that she was “heartbroken”.

Ten people were shot during the incident, including an officer for the Boulder Police Department, 51 year-old Eric Talley.

On Tuesday, following the identification of nine others, Ms Mahoney said she was currently pregnant, and that her father, Mr Mahoney, had only walked her down the aisle last summer, on her wedding day.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, Colorado”, wrote Ms Mahoney.

Read more:

“My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” she added, including a picture of her with her father on her wedding day.

She continued by saying that she was “now pregnant”, and that Mr Mahoney would want her “to be strong for his granddaughter”.

The Boulder Police Department was also praised by Ms Mahoney, who thanked them for “being so kind through this painful tragedy”.

Officers informed relatives shortly after 3am local time on Tuesday morning after all 10 victims were identified by police.

The youngest victim, Denny Strong, was 20 years old and the oldest victim was 65 years old, Jody Waters.

Also fatally shot on Monday were Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; and Lynn Murray, 62.

Police also revealed the identity of the 21-year-old suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who sustained a leg wound in the incident.

He is expected to be released from the hospital and transported to Boulder County Jail later on Tuesday.

It is the second major shooting in the US in a week, after eight people were killed in Atlanta last Tuesday, six of whom were women of Asian descent.

